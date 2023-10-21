No. 5 Huskies (6-0) vs. Arizona State (1-5)
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FS1 | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
No. 5 Huskies, riding 13-game winning streak, focused on ‘raising the standard’
Losses don’t happen very often for Washington these days, with the No. 5 Huskies sitting pretty atop the Pac-12 with a perfect 6-0 record and a dramatic comeback victory over rival Oregon under their belt.
But make no mistake — they remember the feeling of defeat.
The last time UW walked away on the short end was on Oct. 8, 2022, when the Huskies fell to Arizona State, 45-38. It was their second consecutive loss after a 40-32 defeat to UCLA the week before, and it pretty much ended UW’s chance at the Pac-12 title.
Three hundred seventy-eight days later, the Huskies have a chance to right that wrong, when they take on the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, in the two squads’ final showdown as Pac-12 opponents. While the Huskies are headed to the Big Ten next season, Arizona State, Utah, and Arizona are headed to the Big 12.
What to watch for when No. 5 Washington hosts Arizona State
Protecting Penix
With the toughest stretch of UW’s schedule still ahead — ranked November matchups against USC, Utah and Oregon State in consecutive weeks — quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains the Huskies’ most valuable asset. And though he was sacked just once in last weekend’s win over Oregon, Penix took some legitimate hits and gutted out the fourth quarter while dealing with cramps. UW must continue to protect Penix against an Arizona State defense featuring legitimate pass-rushers Prince Dorbah (6 sacks) and B.J. Green (4 sacks). One way to do that? Continue to feed bulldozing running back Dillon Johnson — who has rushed for 328 yards, 6.1 yards per carry and four touchdowns in his last four games.
How Rome Odunze built himself into an ‘almost unfair’ weapon for Washington
Rome Odunze is not afraid.
Everyone knows that now.
But for Washington’s surging wide receiver, it was not always that way. As JaMarcus Shephard — the Huskies’ associate head coach and wide-receivers coach — told The Times Wednesday: “I’m always telling him how afraid he is of various things in his life — in his personal life, his football life. I tell him how scared he is, and he says to me over and over again that he fears [only] God.
“One of the things I told him he’s afraid of is just being a savage out there with 50/50 balls, and that NFL teams saw that he was afraid of that as well. ‘That’s the reason why your draft stock wasn’t as high as you thought it was going to be after last season.’ I believe right now he’s a man on a mission to prove to everybody that if you put the ball even close to him, he’ll come up with it.”
