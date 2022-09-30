UW (4-0) at UCLA (4-0)
7:30 p.m. | Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
what to know UW at UCLA
More
What to watch for as UW visits UCLA
Hitting the road
UW has looked consistently dominant in four home wins, outscoring opponents 176-76 (including 149-40 in the first three quarters). But how will the Huskies fare on the road? UW was 2-3 away from Husky Stadium in 2021, and prior to a 31-24 win in the Rose Bowl in 2018, the Huskies had lost their previous eight games at UCLA. But this is a new era — and besides, Kalen DeBoer has history in the Rose Bowl as well. Last fall he led Fresno State to a dramatic, final-second 40-37 road victory over the No. 13 Bruins. UCLA has struggled to draw fans thus far this fall, so it shouldn’t be a particularly intimidating scene on Friday night. But the Huskies need to prove they can continue to execute in any environment. That starts with a legitimate road test against an undefeated opponent.
Kalen DeBoer led Fresno State to a win over UCLA last fall. Can he repeat the feat with the Huskies?
Kalen DeBoer is a Rose Bowl conqueror.
On Sept. 18, 2021, Fresno State made the 220-mile drive south to Pasadena as 11-point underdogs against No. 13 UCLA. The unbeaten Bruins were coming off a bye week, preceded by a home upset over No. 16 LSU.
DeBoer’s Bulldogs were a deceptive 2-1 — having nearly upset No. 11 Oregon in a 31-24 loss two weeks earlier.
Four hours, 569 total yards and 455 Jake Haener passing yards later, Fresno State silenced the Rose Bowl with a 40-37 win. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes, as a hobbled Haener dissected the Bruin secondary. After finding Jalen Cropper for the game-winning 13-yard score with 14 seconds left, the former Husky signal caller fell to his knees, raising both hands in glory.
It was the game of the year in college football, vaulting DeBoer onto coaching candidate lists.
It was also an experience his offensive coordinator won’t soon forget.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Russell Wilson's TikTok about Subway sandwich draws mockery
- Mariners outlast Rangers, drop magic number to one to end postseason drought VIEW
- What to watch for when No. 15 UW football faces undefeated UCLA, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Mariners snap out of funk long enough to beat Rangers, lower magic number VIEW
- Here is Mariners' magic number to clinch first postseason berth since 2001
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.