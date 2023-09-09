UW Huskies (1-0) vs. Tulsa (1-0)
2 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
Can (possibly improved) UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. top himself against Tulsa?
In 2022, Michael Penix Jr. set a school record for passing yards (4,641), led the nation in passing yards per game (357), accounted for 35 touchdowns to only eight interceptions, engineered rivalry wins over Oregon and Washington State, plus an Alamo Bowl bombardment of Texas, finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting and was named The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.
Now, for the equal parts ridiculous and realistic question:
Can he be even better?
Penix looked the part in last weekend’s 56-19 win over Boise State, completing 29 of 40 passes (72.5%) for 450 yards and five touchdowns.
Consider perhaps his most impressive pass, a 50-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk. With 11:15 left in the third quarter, the sixth-year senior took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff and shifted a few steps left to elude defensive lineman Braxton Fely, who was falling at his feet. After resetting, Penix catapulted a pass that parachuted into Polk’s arms down the left sideline.
What to watch for when Washington welcomes Tulsa
Dominating up front
For UW to reach its stated summits this season — namely, a Pac-12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance — its defensive front seven must lead the way. That group looked relatively pedestrian in last weekend’s 56-19 win over Boise State, surrendering 138 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry while achieving a single sack. Against a clearly inferior opponent, Washington should enforce its will Saturday. That means consistently stoning the run and edges Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Voi Tunuufi and Co. terrorizing the opposing passer. If they can’t, red flags might be raised before the Huskies head to Michigan State on Sept. 16.
Mailbag: UW’s cornerback competition, Frankenstein players, lingering questions and more
As is often the case, one Washington win — a 56-19 season-opening dispatching of Boise State — yields both answers and questions.
So, before UW hosts Tulsa on Saturday, let’s set some records straight.
To answer the first part, there’s no denying UW corners Elijah Jackson and Davon Banks produced very different performances against Boise State. In his third career start, Jackson struggled — surrendering four catches on four targets for 107 yards, plus four tackles, a team-high three missed tackles and two pass interference penalties (according to Pro Football Focus). That’s a dubious debut.
Banks, meanwhile, excelled — tallying two tackles (and one missed tackle) with a team-high four pass breakups. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound sophomore surrendered just one completion for 11 yards on six targets, a stellar success rate. His four pass breakups are tied with four others for the NCAA lead … and all four others have played two games.
Which all could coax a reactionary response. Pull Jackson, insert Banks opposite Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad and reclaim UW’s reputation as DBU.
Right?
In reality, it’s not so simple.
Huskies WR Jalen McMillan proves ‘there’s more in the tank’ with massive season opener
Jalen McMillan had more in the tank.
Which is admittedly hard to believe.
Following UW’s Alamo Bowl win over Texas last winter, the ascendant wide receiver was working out in Washington’s weight room when head coach Kalen DeBoer approached. The Huskies’ second-year coach began discussing McMillan’s remarkable season.
But the soon-to-be junior had heard enough.
“I interrupted him and was like, ‘Coach, I’m coming back. I didn’t like how the season went for me,’” McMillan recalled.
Consider: said season included a team-high 79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards (both 15th in the nation) and nine touchdowns across all 13 games. It included an iconic jump-ball catch at Oregon and a shoestring touchdown against Texas. It included 43 receptions of 10 yards or more.
And yet …
“I knew there’s more in the tank for me,” McMillan said on Aug. 9. “I know there’s more in the tank for me.”
