Huskies (3-0) vs. Stanford (1-1)
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FS1 | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related UW vs. Stanford
More
Stanford has wreaked havoc against UW in recent seasons. Can the Huskies stay hungry?
Ryan Grubb has padlocked the metaphorical fridge.
Even now, his Huskies are hungry.
On Monday, two days after Washington produced a decisive 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State, the first-year UW offensive coordinator said: “Honestly, when I met with them I said that I felt like we potentially played a team (MSU) where their fridge was full. They weren’t as hungry. We’ve just got to keep the padlock on that fridge and stay frickin’ hungry, man. That’s going to be important.”
OK, to ask the obvious: if Michigan State’s fridge was indeed full, wouldn’t the Spartans be starving? And isn’t that the purpose of the padlock, to ensure UW maintains the same state?
It’s an imperfect metaphor.
But you get the point.
What to watch for when No. 18 Washington opens Pac-12 play against Stanford, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Avoiding the letdown
The last four times Washington has been ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll, the Huskies immediately lost the following week. Oh, and two of those four losses came against Stanford, in 2019 and 2020. Which isn’t to say Washington won’t roll over Stanford on Saturday. But the Huskies can’t consider this a cupcake game, either. Despite losing 41-28 to No. 7 USC on Sept. 10, Stanford — which is also coming off a bye — actually gained nine more first downs than the Trojans (33-24). The Cardinal rushed for a whopping 221 yards, 4.9 yards per carry and three touchdowns as well. Two of their drives ended in turnovers at the Trojans’ 2-yard line, providing a somewhat deceptive final score. And their quarterback, Tanner McKee, has caught the eye of NFL scouts. So yes, the Huskies are favored to win here — and rightly so. But Stanford deserves, and requires, their full attention.
How 6 a.m. study sessions prepared UW’s Ja’Lynn Polk for his breakout game against Michigan State
Ja’Lynn Polk put in the work in preseason camp.
He was paid last Saturday.
A 6-foot-2, 199-pound wide receiver, Polk starred against Michigan State — catching six passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, en route to being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Through three games, the Texas Tech transfer has recorded 12 catches for 245 yards (20.4 yards per reception) and four scores.
6 a.m. study sessions have yielded September success.
“We were in the meeting today and talked about his leadership and his ability to galvanize the guys,” UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said on Aug. 12. “Everybody just has a tremendous amount of respect for the guy in our room. He puts in the work. He puts in the time, and he puts pressure on other guys to put in the time. He had guys coming in early, 6 a.m., to his own credit — not because I asked him to do it, not because it was forced on him — so they could study the playbook. He didn’t make them. He just said, ‘Hey, this is available. I’ll be here to help you guys study.’ And a lot of guys showed up for that.
“So I appreciate him just as a human being and who he is. Sometimes people get so caught up in how many catches, touchdowns, yards people have, and don’t have an appreciation for the young men that these guys are. Of all things, I appreciate the man that he is.”
With diverging Pac-12 and Big Ten paths in conference realignment, what’s best for Washington?
In the waning moments of Washington’s 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday, George Kliavkoff stood on the northwest sideline inside Husky Stadium, donning a blue blazer and a growing grin. To his right, a chant briefly rose through the student section, intended to rankle their easily identified target:
Big Ten! Big Ten! Big Ten! Big Ten!
Kliavkoff, to his credit, never turned his head.
Still, the Pac-12 commissioner has undoubtedly heard the noise in recent months, as conference realignment looms, ever-present, over college football. USC and UCLA have agreed to leave for the Big Ten in 2024, and Stadium reported this summer that both Washington and Oregon have had discussions with the conference as well. The Big Ten announced its seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal with FOX, CBS and NBC on Aug. 18 — a deal that will eventually distribute between $80 and $100 million annually to its 16 members.
How offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has grown into a play-calling wizard at Washington
Ryan Grubb has grown into one of the best offensive coordinators in college football.
Which may have appeared improbable just three years ago.
When current UW coach Kalen DeBoer left Fresno State to become Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019, Grubb — then the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator — was elevated to offensive coordinator and associate head coach. It was the Kingsley, Iowa, native’s first opportunity to call plays since serving as the University of Sioux Falls’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach six years earlier.
And, after DeBoer’s departure, it did not go well.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Fired WSU coach Nick Rolovich explains why he refused COVID-19 vaccine
- What to watch for when No. 18 Washington opens Pac-12 play against Stanford, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Here is Mariners' magic number to clinch first postseason berth since 2001
- Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez lands on 10-day injured list with back strain
- Stanford has wreaked havoc against UW in recent seasons. Can the Huskies stay hungry?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.