UW Huskies (1-0) vs. Portland State (0-1)
1 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related UW vs. Portland State
More
How Edmonds walk-on and Husky legacy Jack McCallister earned UW’s starting punting job
Wren and Erika McCallister had chemistry.
That’s where this story starts.
They met as laboratory technicians in the chemistry department at the University of Washington. Erika was from Edmonds, Wren from Kirkland. The biochemistry majors shared classes together, earned degrees together, became doctors together, built a family together …
Then sat together in the northwest corner inside Husky Stadium.
Last Saturday, they watched their son — redshirt freshman punter Jack McCallister — make his debut in Washington’s 45-20 win over Kent State.
It’s a sentence, and an experience, they’re still struggling to digest.
“His first game last year he wasn’t even playing, but we were there and it was just insane for me,” Erika McCallister said. “It was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever. I can’t believe it.’ It’s been a little bit of disbelief the whole time.
“Sometimes I’ll say to my husband when we’re down there, ‘Can you believe we’re back here and he’s playing?’ It’s taken me a good year to get used to. I still sometimes can’t quite believe it when I see him in his uniform and all his Husky gear. I’m like, what happened? It’s kind of crazy. But I can’t even describe how cool it is.”
This, indeed, is a full-circle story.
What to watch for when UW hosts Portland State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Avoiding the letdown
Let’s face it: it’ll be hard for the Huskies not to look ahead to the Sept. 17 match up against Michigan State. After all, UW has won its two meetings against Portland State — in 2012 and 2016 — by a combined score of 93-16, and the looming Spartans will provide an opportunity to make a national statement in the third game of the Kalen DeBoer Era (and with the eyes of the Big Ten watching as well). But after falling to Montana in its 2021 season opener, UW needs to avoid suffering a similar fate against another FCS opponent inside Husky Stadium. The Huskies can do that by stymying dual threat quarterback Dante Chachere, distributing the football to a wide array of play makers, avoiding costly turnovers and keeping quarterback Michael Penix Jr. upright. But most importantly, they can do it by respecting their opponent — which produced more total yards and first downs than Mountain West program San Jose State in a near upset last week.
Why UW’s Asa Turner changed the name on the back of his jersey
Asa Turner is working to make you remember his name.
Not “Turner.”
Only Asa.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound safety made an immediate impact in UW’s 45-20 victory over Kent State on Saturday, jumping a slant for an interception on the season’s opening play. He added a second pick in the third quarter as well, rolling out of bounds with the ball at the Husky 5-yard line. A fourth-year junior from Carlsbad, California, Asa finished with five tackles and a pair of picks.
He did it with three letters — “ASA” — printed in bold gold across his shoulder blades.
“There was a lot behind it,” Asa said Tuesday, when asked why he replaced his last name with his first name on his jersey this fall.
What went through Kalen DeBoer’s head before and after his successful UW debut
Kalen DeBoer took five seconds before kickoff to digest his journey from Fresno, California, to Husky Stadium.
Four hours later — after six touchdowns, 525 total yards, 29 first downs, three takeaways, countless hugs, one big-exhaling Washington win — UW’s coach was asked to describe what that moment meant.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” he said, following the Huskies’ season-opening 45-20 win over Kent State. “You go back to day one, where you’re trying to figure out who your staff is going to be and trying to keep these guys that are out here making plays on the roster when things are in limbo and they’re trying to figure out what’s best for them. There’s just all those little stories that happen and exist and those relationships that are stronger because of the hard things that we went through in December and January, where we really had to have some hard conversations and show what this might look like down the road.
“This is only the beginning, right? This is a journey that we’re on, and there’s going to be a lot of highs — just like tonight — and there’s going to be some adversity.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Why Seahawks fans should boo Russell Wilson on Monday night
- What to watch for when UW hosts Portland State, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- If the Seahawks are going to turn it around, this is how they'll do it
- Seattle Times staff makes predictions for 2022 Seahawks season
- Mariners drop a spot in AL wild-card chase after loss to red-hot Braves
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.