Huskies (6-2) vs. No. 24 Oregon State (6-2)
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Six statistics that explain UW football’s 6-2 start
Chris Petersen used to say, “Stats are for losers.”
And yet, those same statistics help explain wins and losses alike.
After exiting a bye, Washington (6-2) — which achieved bowl eligibility with a 28-21 win at Cal on Oct. 22 — hosts Oregon State (6-2) in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup inside Husky Stadium on Friday. But how have the Huskies so quickly crawled out of the Pac-12 cellar? And which areas may prevent Kalen DeBoer’s team from contending for a conference title immediately this fall?
Here are six statistics that tell the story of UW’s season so far.
What to watch for when Washington hosts No. 24 Oregon State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Testing Penix
It’s no secret that redshirt junior Michael Penix Jr. has been a revelation in his first season in Seattle — completing 67.8% of his passes while throwing for 2,934 yards with 24 total touchdowns and just four interceptions. But Oregon State’s pass defense is also among the Pac-12’s best. Through eight games, the Beavers lead the conference in opponent pass efficiency rating (113.46), opponent completion percentage (55.4%) and passing touchdowns allowed (8), and rank second in interceptions (10) and opponent yards per pass attempt (6.6). With both teams coming off byes, there will be no excuses from a personnel or schematic standpoint. Will Penix and wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk etc., best the Beavers inside Husky Stadium?
Can UW avenge last year’s loss to Oregon State on Friday? It’ll start with stopping the run
Let’s start with an unassailable certainty.
“We know if we can’t stop the run, we won’t win the game. That’s just the way it is,” UW safety Alex Cook said Tuesday, three days before Washington (6-2) hosts No. 24 Oregon State (6-2) inside Husky Stadium. “We saw it last year. We know what it feels like and looks like not to take care of that. Definitely, coming into this game, we’ve got that in the back of our heads.
“I’m not going to lie, the Oregon State game last year they just ran the ball down our throats, took time off the clock and scored to win the game. So we’re definitely prioritizing stopping the run more than anything else.”
On Oct. 2, 2021, UW’s defense was methodically ground into dust. Following a fourth down stop, Oregon State took over at the Husky 46-yard line with 3:18 left — looking to untangle a 24-24 tie. Jimmy Lake had three timeouts left; he would not need them.
The play sequence went this way:
Six-yard run. Three-yard run. Three-yard run. First down. Fourteen-yard run. First down. Timeout. Twelve-yard run. First down. Timeout. Kneel. Timeout. Kneel. Five-yard quarterback sneak. Game-winning 24-yard field goal.
Time remaining: 00:00.
