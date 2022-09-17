UW Huskies (2-0) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (2-0)
4:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Sources: UW starting safety Asa Turner to miss game with an injury
The Husky secondary was already thin.
It just got even thinner.
Starting safety Asa Turner — who produced two interceptions in the season-opening win over Kent State on Sept. 3 — will miss Saturday’s game against No. 11 Michigan State win an undisclosed injury, two sources confirmed to The Times. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound junior compiled eight tackles and two picks in UW’s first two games.
Sailgating and tailgating updates
3 pm tailgate/sailgate update pic.twitter.com/DAnthiCbAL— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 17, 2022
A look at the south lots at 3 pm pic.twitter.com/ldUb6n4DBF— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 17, 2022
Can UW finally make a nonconference statement against No. 11 Michigan State?
What Kalen DeBoer didn’t know might hurt him.
Or will ignorance be bliss?
In his weekly news conference Monday, Washington’s first-year coach was informed that UW hasn’t beaten a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent inside Husky Stadium since No. 11 Michigan in 2001. In fact, UW is just 8-22 (regardless of venue) against nonconference Power Five programs in that span — with wins against Indiana (2003), Syracuse (2007, 2010), Nebraska (2010), Illinois (2013-14) and Rutgers (2016-17).
That murderer’s row of mediocrity went a combined 38-62 in the seasons when Washington won.
The last two decades, DeBoer knows now, have yielded little but Husky heartbreak in nonconference/postseason play — with losses against Michigan (2021), Ohio State (2018, 2007, 2003), Auburn (2018), Penn State (2017), Alabama (2016), LSU (2012, 2009), Oklahoma (2008, 2006), Notre Dame (2008, 2005, 2004) and more.
But 21 years after topping No. 11 Michigan, the Huskies host No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday.
What to watch for when Washington hosts No. 11 Michigan State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Protecting Penix
Michigan State’s 12 sacks through two games are the most in the nation. On the other side, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has yet to be sacked. Something’s got to give on Saturday. This may be the biggest test of the season for an inexperienced offensive line, featuring a host of first-time starters in left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Nate Kalepo, center Corey Luciano and right tackle Roger Rosengarten. It’s unclear whether Washington will get sixth-year senior (and two-time first-team All-Pac-12) left tackle Jaxson Kirkland back on Saturday. Even without him, the Huskies have allowed Penix to complete 69.7% of his passes from a mostly clean pocket in his first two games. But Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who leads the nation with 5.5 sacks, with be far more difficult to consistently subdue. The unit that wins this battle may win the game.
Analysis: Why Michigan State might have reason to worry about trip to UW
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he was concerned enough about this weekend’s trip to Seattle for the showdown at Washington that his staff “talked to some experts” about the impact of traveling west.
We could have saved him the time: It’s a long way.
The flight from East Lansing to Seattle will cover almost 2,000 miles and take about four-and-a-half hours.
A review of recent Big Ten history on the West Coast should give Tucker additional reason to worry.
The Hotline examined every Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup this century and filtered for the circumstances MSU will face on Saturday: regular-season games played in the Pacific Time Zone.
UW QB Michael Penix Jr. has had success against Michigan State. How much will it matter?
Michael Penix Jr. is no stranger to Michigan State.
On Sept. 28, 2019, Penix — then a redshirt freshman quarterback at Indiana — completed 20 consecutive passes in the Hoosiers’ 40-31 shootout loss to the No. 25 Spartans, two completions shy of a Big Ten record. And he did it after missing IU’s previous two games with an injury.
“He didn’t practice all week,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said on the postgame radio show. “You can see why we picked him as the starter. Peyton Ramsey did some amazing things when he was in there (the prior two games). We have two quarterbacks we believe in. But Michael is special.”
Added UW coach Kalen DeBoer — then Penix’s offensive coordinator — nearly three years later: “It said a lot about Mike. And man, we were very confident about what we could be with him at quarterback.
“That same thing is going to be the case here. He’s not going to be in awe. He’s played in many of these games. So you’re comforted, having one of your team leaders and your quarterback be a guy that has played in big games and understands the color of jersey that’s across from him. It’s nothing new to him.”
Indeed, Penix has met Michigan State — which Washington hosts inside Husky Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday — twice as a starter, answering the 2019 defeat with a 24-0 win in 2020. He completed 58 of 80 passes (72.5%) for 606 yards, with six total touchdowns and two interceptions along the way.
What UW is doing to restore home-field advantage at Husky Stadium
There are 70,138 seats inside Husky Stadium.
And nearly as many evolving obstacles for filling them all.
“The fact that people can buy tickets in so many different ways, in so many different places, anywhere they are, at any time they want, and can watch an outstanding production on an amazing TV from a comfortable home … the only thing they can’t get [at home] is the goose bumps,” UW chief revenue officer Heath Bennett told The Seattle Times last week. “They have to come here for the goose bumps.”
Three decades ago, they did.
On Sept. 19, 1992, No. 2 Washington defeated No. 12 Nebraska 29-14 in front of 73,333 — an unsurprising sellout in an expanded Husky Stadium. ESPN’s “Realistic Sound Level Meter” topped out at 133.6 decibels, the highest number ever recorded at a college-football game.
From 1990-92, when Washington went to three consecutive Rose Bowls, fans averaged a near sellout of Husky Stadium. UW lost just once in Seattle along the way, in November 1990 to UCLA.
