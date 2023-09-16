No. 8 UW Huskies (2-0) vs. Michigan State (2-0)
2 p.m. | Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, Michigan
TV/Streaming: Peacock | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
How to watch UW-Michigan State exclusively on Peacock
On the surface, UW’s nonconference matchup against Michigan State — a team Washington walloped 39-28 inside Husky Stadium last season — seems like an obvious opportunity for the Huskies to gain national exposure.
Now, not so much.
The game, which kicks off at 2 p.m., will be broadcast on streaming service Peacock. It’s the first game involving a Pac-12 school to air exclusively on Peacock, downsizing UW’s expected audience.
But the Pac-12 (and Washington, specifically) didn’t have a hand in the streaming decision. Because Michigan State is hosting the game, the Big Ten — a new partner of NBCUniversal and its streaming subsidiary, Peacock — holds the broadcast rights.
How to subscribe
You can sign up for a Peacock subscription here. The lowest-cost plan costs $5.99 a month and includes Saturday's game between the Huskies and Spartans. College students can get Peacock for $1.99 a month for 12 months.
This will be UW's only game this season on Peacock, but might not be its last with its move to the Big Ten starting next season.
What to watch for when No. 8 Washington travels to Michigan State
Protecting Penix
Without a consistent running threat, the pressure is on UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to continue powering the Husky offense. Thus far, a new-look offensive line has done its part, surrendering a single sack in the Huskies’ first two games. On the other side, Michigan State’s 10 sacks (albeit against Central Michigan and Richmond) ranks third in the nation. Nine different Spartans have earned at least half a sack. But those same Spartans couldn’t corral Penix last season, as the Husky quarterback threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and MSU finished with zero sacks and one lowly tackle for loss. Can UW repeat the feat on the road? If Penix is protected, fireworks typically follow.
UW Huskies vow to eliminate unnecessary noise ahead of Big Ten test at Michigan State
Which will Washington choose: the signal or the noise?
In framing UW’s looming road test at Michigan State, Husky coaches point their players to a football metaphor. Imagine your offense takes the field inside Spartan Stadium on Saturday, surrounded on all sides by nearly 75,000 screaming fans. Your quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., attempts to communicate the call.
Will you pay attention to the play, or let outside distractions fog your focus?
“If there’s a lot of chatter going around, that’s the noise,” explained UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. “If you’re involved in the chatter, you’re not paying attention to the signal itself that really starts everything off.
“That, to me, is where our guys are at right now. We’re not worried about all the chatter, all the white noise that might be going around at various programs around the country — even when people are trying to inject it into our program. We want to be that signal that everybody hears, and we want it to be loud, and we want it to be right now. So our guys are not worried about that stuff at all, legitimately. They know on Saturday, these [Michigan State] boys are coming hard. These boys are coming, and they’re expecting to win a football game.”
Huskies have struggled historically on grass fields. Should that impact preparation for Michigan State?
How much does grass actually matter?
That’s a complicated question.
Since Chris Petersen arrived in 2014, Washington — which uses artificial turf in Husky Stadium as well as its practice fields — is 64-25 (. 719) on artificial turf …
And 9-12 (. 429) on natural grass.
Which, understandably, causes concerns. But on Sept. 19, 2019, two days before a non-conference road test on natural grass at BYU, Petersen essentially stiff-armed the subject.
“We’ve researched this long and hard, and there’s no grass around here — and that’s the bottom line — that we can use. So we practice on turf, and it’s really not an issue,” he said. “If we don’t get things done out there, it has nothing to do with the surface. Guys slip on our turf. The surface that we have on the practice field is different from the game field. So it’s all about fundamentals, planting on the correct foot and all those type of things. It is what it is.”
Husky WR Germie Bernard — who returns to Michigan State on Saturday — is back where he belongs
At 5:12 p.m. last Saturday, a Washington wide receiver signed autographs for fans leaning over the railing near the home tunnel inside Husky Stadium. The scintillating sophomore had just delivered his first UW touchdown, a 7-yard strike in the second half of a 43-10 win over Tulsa. A year earlier, he had entered the same stadium from the opposite end.
Now, he scribbled his name — GERMIE BERNARD — on a purple flag featuring six words that apply both to the program and the player:
THE RETURN
BACK WHERE WE BELONG
Bernard knows a thing or two about returns.
