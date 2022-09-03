UW Huskies (0-0) vs. Kent State (0-0)
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: FS1 | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Kalen DeBoer called it the fastest offense he’s seen in person.
A decade ago, DeBoer — now UW’s first-year head coach — was the offensive coordinator at FCS Southern Illinois, his first stop after winning four NAIA national championships as a player and coach at the University of Sioux Falls. On Aug. 30, 2012, his Salukis were steamrolled by directional rival Eastern Illinois, as a junior quarterback named Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-28 win.
A year later, the Salukis came closer, but still fell 40-37 in double overtime. Garoppolo completed 34 of 48 passes (70.8%) for 440 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Under head coach Dino Babers, Eastern Illinois went 12-2 in 2013 — averaging 48.2 points, 589.5 yards and 87.1 plays per game.
What to watch for when UW hosts Kent State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Stuffing the run
This, we know, is a familiar refrain. In an endlessly frustrating 2021 season, UW’s run defense rapidly disintegrated — ranking 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing yards allowed per game (194). With a new coaching staff, that remains a concern — as starting defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani transferred to rival Oregon this offseason and standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio will miss at least the first half of the season with an injury. It’ll be up to a youthful defensive line and an intriguing mix of transfers and returners at linebacker to hold the line up front. In that regard, UW will be immediately tested — as Kent State ranked third in the nation in rushing offense (averaging 248.8 yards per game) and ninth in yards per carry (5.38) in 2021. Running back Marquez Cooper and quarterback Collin Schlee will both be dangerous rushing weapons for Washington to defend.
After last year’s debacle, an air of optimism surrounds Huskies in 2022. Will it last?
The Huskies’ football debacle of 2021 is still hanging over the program like a lingering fog. But from the day he was hired in November as Jimmy Lake’s replacement, Kalen DeBoer has done everything he can to imbue the Huskies with a blast of fresh, cleansing air.
And now, as a new season dawns, there is the scent of change, of restoration, and of redemption hovering over the Huskies. And it comes at a fraught time when the very future of the Pac-12, and by extension the Washington program, hangs in the balance.
You never know how late-summer optimism will translate into autumn reality once the opponent is real and not just one’s own teammates on the opposite unit. But DeBoer, by all accounts, has succeeded in his first order of business, which is engendering total buy-in from his players, many of whom lived through last year’s underachieving 4-8 campaign, punctuated by the late-season firing of Lake.
How will UW Huskies do in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season? We make game-by-game picks.
This time last year, I prognosticated that Washington would finish 10-2 in 2021, including a statement nonconference road win at Michigan and narrow divisional losses to Oregon and Stanford.
It might go without writing, but it went much worse.
Now, following a 4-8 fiasco and the in-season firing of Jimmy Lake, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer is here to flip the Huskies’ fortunes. But just how quickly can he steady the ship? And can I successfully avoid a second season of eternal embarrassment?
Let’s get to the predictions.
Kalen DeBoer brings proven recipe for instant improvement at Washington
Kalen DeBoer has perfected the recipe for instant improvement.
The proof is in the process.
Before arriving at Washington this offseason, DeBoer’s previous three stops — as Fresno State’s head coach in 2020, Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and Fresno State’s offensive coordinator in 2017 — sustained a combined record of 10-26 in the seasons immediately prior to his appointment.
In the next full season, that record skyrocketed to 28-12.
So how did this happen (and happen, and happen)? And after UW finished 4-8 in 2021, can DeBoer replicate the recipe at a fourth consecutive stop?
