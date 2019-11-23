FINAL
Colorado Buffaloes 20
7 p.m. | Folsom Field | Boulder, Colo.
TV: ESPN | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
RelatedUW at Colorado
- What to watch for in tonight's matchup, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- How Edefuan Ulofoshio went from walk-on to Pac-12 defensive player of the week
- Why Washington football fans should — (gulp) — root for Oregon and Utah
- Mailbag: Would USC be interested in defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake?
- Should Jacob Eason enter the draft or return to UW? A former Husky QB weighs in
- Power Rankings, Week 11: Washington drops further down after bye week
More
Live updates: Colorado 20, UW 14
Q4 5:09 | Eason slips and takes another sack
Jacob Eason takes his fifth sack of the game, backing the Huskies into a fourth and 23 and forcing them to punt. After starting at the Colorado 37, UW makes it as far as the 32 but ends up punting from the 50 after the sack and a delay of game. On the bright side, Joel Whitford’s punt is downed at the 1-yard line by Kyler Gordon. 5:09 left. UW still needs to make up a six-point deficit.
Q4 6:58 | Momentum swinging to UW?
So, the Huskies weren’t able to do anything after their defense got a big stop last time. This time, Aaron Fuller made sure to make it an easier task for the offense. UW’s defense forces a three and out, and Fuller takes the punt return 52 yards deep into Colorado territory. We’ll see if the Huskies can take advantage. Colorado still leads 20-14.
Q4 10:08 | UW's defense gets a big stop
Colorado’s following drive started by Laviska Shenault getting wide open for a 31-yard gain to get the Buffs across midfield. It appeared to be happening all over again. But then the UW defense clamped down and got off the field, with Levi Onwuzurike getting to Steven Montez on third down for the Huskies’ first sack of the game.
Q4 12:35 | Washington pulls within one score again
It’s back to a six-point game as Jacob Eason jumps and finds Cade Otton across the middle for a 15-yard touchdown. It’s been a slog to get into the end zone, with UW needing 15 plays on its first scoring drive and 12 on this one. That includes a pair of clutch fourth-down completions from Eason to keep the drive alive.
Q3 2:40 | Colorado answers
With less than three minutes left in the quarter, there have been just two drives. And each has now ended in a touchdown. The Buffaloes go 82 yards on 11 plays to respond to Washington’s touchdown and extend their lead back to 13, at 20-7. The UW defense is still without a sack or tackle for loss (or turnover, for that matter).
Q3 8:03 | Touchdown, Washington!
Breaking news: The Huskies are on the board. Thanks to a late-hit penalty, Washington was able to extend its drive after Jacob Eason overthrew Aaron Fuller on third and 7 near midfield. The Huskies were able to take that and march into the end zone eight plays later on the back of an nine-yard Richard Newton run and 11-yard Terrell Bynum catch. Somehow, this is a one-score game.
END Q2 | Mike Vorel's halftime impressions
Washington’s offense has hit rock bottom.
Against an underwhelming Colorado defense that allowed at least 30 points in its first nine games this season, UW didn’t score in the first quarter. The Huskies rushed for a grand total of 10 yards and 0.7 yards per carry. They threw for 81 yards and a red zone interception … against an opponent that entered the game ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in passing defense (308.9 yards per game), opponent pass efficiency rating (156.49) and opponent yards per attempt (8.7). They were sacked four times by a unit that averages 1.7 sacks per game.
Sure, the Huskies have other problems. They surrendered 128 rushing yards and 6.1 yards per carry in the first half.
But that offense? It’s broken. In the first half, at least, it was utterly incompetent. That’s all there is to it.
HALF | Colorado 1️⃣3️⃣, @UW_Football ☠️
J. Eason: 10-17, 81 yds, INT, 4 sacks
S. Ahmed: 5 rush, 19 yds
Total yards: Buffs 252, UW 91 #UWvsCU 🏈 https://t.co/b1N1RqQbTf pic.twitter.com/UYv4aYfAc7
— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 24, 2019
Q2 1:37 | Colorado keeps rolling
The only way this half could get any worse for the Huskies was if Colorado began to turn its edge in yards to a bigger edge in points. Bam, just like that, here we are. It took the Buffs all of three plays after the Huskies’ latest punt to get in the end zone and extend their lead to 13-0. Steven Montez lofted a jump ball to a well-covered Laviska Shenault in the end zone. Trent McDuffie was positioned to make a play on the ball, but instead it’s Shenault who falls to the ground with the ball and a 39-yard touchdown reception. That’s now a 253-66 advantage in yards for Colorado.
Laviska Shenault Jr. does incredible things every game pic.twitter.com/LwZxPT12we
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2019
Q2 2:23 | UW goes three-and-out ... again
Absolutely nothing is working right now for the Huskies. For the third straight drive and fourth time of the first half, Washington isn’t able to pick up a single first down and goes three-and-out. UW is being outgained 201-66, but all the Buffs have to show for it are two field goals.
Q2 5:47 | An inauspicious stat for UW
Washington is getting outgained 201-58, but still only trail by 6.
— Sean Quinton (@Quinton_Sean) November 24, 2019
Down goes Oregon!
In a thrilling back-and-forth game in Tempe, Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils complete the upset of No. 6 Oregon, 31-28, all but ending the Ducks’ — and possibly the Pac-12’s — hopes at a College Football Playoff berth.
🗣 YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME 😈 pic.twitter.com/q2NOGSy40m
— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 24, 2019
Herm Edwards was fired up after beating No. 6 Oregon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1QFGpTJOBS
— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019
Q2 12:28 | Huskies get fourth-down stop
Facing fourth and 4 from the 15-yard line, Colorado opts to go for it and appears to come up short. Laviska Shenault got the carry and picked up about three yards before Tuli Letuligasenoa brings him down short of the line to gain. QB Steven Montez continues to be a menace on the ground, picking up another 27 yards with his feet on this drive and 45 on four carries this game.
A potentially important fourth down stop for Washington there. UW's best defense had been offensive holding penalties to that point.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 24, 2019
END Q1 | Mike Vorel's thoughts after one quarter
A second bye week has not solved Washington’s offense.
In the first quarter against Colorado on Saturday, UW had just two total offensive drives. The first, which started on the Husky 1-yard line, gained two yards and resulted in a three-and-out. The second amassed 64 yards on 13 plays, before quarterback Jacob Eason threw an interception on the Colorado 11-yard line. It was Eason’s fifth interception in his last seven quarters. Two of those picks have been returned for touchdowns, and two more were thrown in the red zone.
On the other side, Colorado rushed for 80 yards and 7.3 yards per carry in the first quarter. In a 19-7 win over Oregon State two weeks ago, the Beavers amassed a grand total of 31 rushing yards and 1.4 yards per carry.
In summary: things are not going well for the Huskies.
Q1 2:06 | Eason intercepted again
With Washington on Colorado’s doorstep, Jacob Eason makes another fatal error, his fifth interception in the past seven quarters of football. Trying to complete a pass over the middle, Nate Landman jumps the route and picks him off. He nearly had an open field in front of him, too, until Eason brings him to the ground by his ankles.
Q1 7:00 | Jaxson Kirkland goes down
After Richard Newton’s run to open the Washington drive, right guard Jaxson Kirkland goes down with what appears to be a leg injury. After some time, he gets up and walks off the field slowly with the help of trainers. Henry Bainivalu takes Kirkland’s spot on the offensive line.
Q1 7:23 | Colorado gets on the board first
Colorado gets as far as the UW 10-yard line after starting on the 38, but the Buffaloes are forced to settle for a field goal after the Huskies come up with a third-down stop. Trent McDuffie nearly came up with his first collegiate interception, but dropped it in the end zone. Colorado leads 3-0.
Q1 11:05 | Nothing doing for Washington on first drive
The Huskies took over with suboptimal field position and weren’t able to do much, if anything. Salvon Ahmed carried the ball twice for two yards, and in between, Hunter Bryant got called for offensive pass interference. UW gives the ball back to the Buffs with a short field — Colorado starts on the UW 38-yard line.
Q1 12:31 | Underway in Boulder
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez picks up 13 yards on the Buffaloes’ first play from scrimmage, but another 15-yard gain is called back for holding and the game’s opening drive stalls. Colorado punter Alex Kinney comes on and boots a perfect ball 62 yards, which bounces out of bounds at the UW 1-yard line.
Update on kickoff
With LSU-Arkansas still going on ESPN, UW-Colorado will kick off 10 minutes late and on ESPN News. When LSU-Arkansas finishes up, the broadcast will move over to ESPN. Reminder: You can catch the stream on WatchESPN, too.
Chico McClatcher set to return?
As the Huskies took the field for warm ups, one thing was apparent: Chico McClatcher was in uniform. We’ll see whether UW’s dynamic senior will play after injuring his left foot against Oregon.
The Seattle Times is in the building
Just over two hours away from kickoff. Follow @mikevorel and @Matt_Calkins for the latest from Boulder.
We’re here. pic.twitter.com/bPDSuQgi17
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 24, 2019
Most Read Sports Stories
- Frustrated with the Huskies? It might be time to point the finger at the coaching staff | Matt Calkins
- WSU stuns Oregon State with 11-point comeback in final minutes to become bowl eligible
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Huskies trampled by Buffaloes as UW's underwhelming season continues
- Instant analysis: First impressions from UW Huskies' 20-14 loss at Colorado
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.