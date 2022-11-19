UW Huskies (8-2) vs. Colorado Buffs (1-9)
6 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
How one win over Oregon transformed this UW football season
A few years ago, Forbes estimated that a college football win is worth about $1 million to a program. But anyone who watched the Huskies knock off Oregon in Eugene on Saturday would guess that the $1 million figure is at least a digit short.
That 37-34 victory completely altered the course of the Huskies’ season — marking it a success no matter what happens over their next two games. More significantly, it has set this team up to finish with one of its more distinguished years in the past three decades — and establish an era for first-year coach Kalen DeBoer.
Everything changes if the Huskies would have fallen to 7-3 overall, 4-3 in the Pac-12 and out of the AP Top 25 poll. Instead they are 8-2 overall, 5-2 in conference and ranked 15th in the nation. One win over its nemesis, and Washington has returned as a potential 10-win, top-10 program with a prestigious bowl game in its midst.
The Dawgs are back. And everyone knows it.
UW’s trio of persevering offensive linemen will take a senior day curtain call against Colorado
Jaxson Kirkland had something to say.
The consummate Husky just wasn’t sure what.
Between the third and fourth quarter of Washington football games, the team gathers at midfield for a speech. The players and coaches raise a “W” to the sky as a teammate — someone new each week — delivers a motivational message. The tradition, installed by coach Kalen DeBoer this season, also extends to the final period of every practice.
Trailing 31-27 at Oregon last Saturday, Kirkland’s time had come.
“I didn’t know I was up,” the sixth-year senior captain said Tuesday. “Coach (Ron McKeefery), our strength coach, found me. He was like, ‘Hey, fourth quarter speech.’
“It was just all improvised. It was all my emotion at the time. I was telling everyone, ‘After all we’ve been through, all the turmoil of last year, let’s get this win. We’ve got to do this for ourselves and for the fans and for everyone.’ And the ‘Say Who’ chant I know gets everyone going. It just reminded us that we’re those guys. We know how the chant goes. It was just a reminder of that.”
What to watch for in No. 15 when UW hosts Colorado, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Avoiding the letdown
There can be no more classic letdown scenario than a senior day game against a 1-9 opponent sandwiched between matchups against a program’s two primary rivals. That’s what UW coach Kalen DeBoer has here, as his team just vanquished Oregon in an all-time classic last week and will look to take back the Apple Cup against Washington State next week. The Huskies still have a remote shot at a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl berth, so the significance of Saturday’s game should not be in doubt. But even Colorado — arguably the worst Power Five program in 2022 — can beat a team that fails to show up. If Washington takes Saturday seriously, the Huskies will walk away with a senior day win. That’s the challenge as much as anything else.
