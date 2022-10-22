UW Huskies (5-2) at Cal Bears (3-3)
7:30 p.m. | California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
UW’s offense is astronomically improved. But where can (or should) it still get better?
What can you say about a game in which Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. set single-game records for passing yards (516), total offense (529) and completions (36)? A game in which Washington scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the seventh consecutive Saturday? A game in which UW punted just once and scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second and third quarters? A game in which Washington amassed 595 total yards and 31 first downs (without surrendering a turnover)? A game in which Washington improved its home record to 5-0 with a 49-39 win over Arizona?
For associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard, the answer is obvious.
It could have been better.
It should have been better.
“I probably get on (offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s) nerves, because I keep asking the question (about how to improve),” UW’s associate head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach said Wednesday. “I’m just going to keep asking and keep talking to him about the things we want to do with this offense, because I want to help it be the best it’s ever been.
“We are not even close to hitting the mark on that, and that’s what’s most frustrating at times — trying to help these guys understand that we should play better than we did this past Saturday. Hopefully I’m getting it across to them.”
What to watch for when Washington hits the road to meet Cal, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Four-quarter fight
UW has outscored opponents 71-31 in the second quarter in four home games this season. The Huskies have been outscored 38-13 in the second quarter of their two road defeats. And really, for whatever reason, those momentary lapses have separated the Huskies from an undefeated 7-0 record. Kalen DeBoer’s team has been utterly dominant in the opening quarter, outscoring opponents 72-26 (while logging touchdowns on all seven of its opening drives). UW has also made the most of halftime adjustments, holding an 82-47 advantage in the third quarter as well. But that effort and execution must be maintained for four quarters to secure a road win. (And if you were wondering, the Bears have outscored opponents 47-34 in the second quarter through six games this fall.)
