1Q | Huskies 7, Golden Bears 0
7:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ESPN | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
Huskies open scoring on Edefuan Ulofoshio's pick-six
The scoring play: Edefuan Ulofoshio easily intercepts Cal quarterback Ben Finley and returns the pick 45 yards for a touchdown.
The score: Washington 7, Cal 0. 12:37 left in 1Q.
What to watch for when No. 8 Washington hosts Cal in its Pac-12 opener
Stuffing the run
UW’s run defense looked stout in last weekend’s 41-7 win over Michigan State, limiting the Spartans to 53 rushing yards and 2 yards per carry. But Cal will present a more significant test. Standout sophomore tailback Jaydn Ott (266 rushing yards, 6.7 yards per carry and 3 TD in his first two games) missed last week’s win over Idaho but is expected to return Saturday. Bellevue product Isaiah Ifanse (206 rush yards, 5.7 YPC, 4 TD) and dual threat quarterback Sam Jackson V (65, 3.8, 1) are plenty capable as well. Jackson has proved an inconsistent passer thus far, so expect the Golden Bears to test UW on the ground. Will the Husky front seven pass that test?
Washington’s offense has set a historic standard. Can Cal slow Penix and Co.?
Washington’s wide receivers were responsible for three drops and a fumble in the nonconference tilt against Tulsa on Sept. 9. The following week, associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard said “our wideouts felt like we lost the game. That’s how we came off the field, because of the standard we have set for our group to perform. We didn’t perform at that level.
“I challenged Rome [Odunze], challenged J-Mac [Jalen McMillan], asking them, ‘Why did you come back here, if that’s what you’re going to do on the field? You should have just went ahead and entered the draft if that’s how you’re going to perform on Saturdays. I know they completely, totally agreed, and went to work immediately.”
A reminder: the Huskies finished with 563 total yards, 454 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 43 points against Tulsa.
They won by 33.
But that example underscores the astronomical standard held by the entire Husky offense. Through three weeks, Washington ranks first nationally in passing (493.3 yards per game), yards per play (9.46) and plays of 30 yards or more (19); second in total offense (614.7 yards per game), yards per pass attempt (11.2), passing touchdowns (13) and sacks allowed (1); and eighth in scoring (46.7 points per game) and first downs per game (27.3).
In Saturday’s 41-7 road romp, No. 8 Washington gained the most yards (713) ever surrendered by Michigan State … despite pulling Heisman Trophy contender quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the third quarter.
