UW Huskies (0-0) vs. Boise State (0-0)
12:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle
TV: ABC | Radio: SportsRadio 93.3-FM KJR
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
full coverage 2023 college football preview
What to watch for when No. 10 UW Huskies open season against Boise State, plus prediction
Starting fast
What’s the best way to exterminate premature upset plans? Score early and often. UW did so with startling efficiency last fall, outscoring opponents 116-49 in the first quarter alone. The Huskies found the end zone on their opening drive in each of their first seven games, an incredibly consistent clip. Against a legitimate Mountain West contender, with College Football Playoff expectations hanging in the air, Washington would be wise to strike first — and fast — on Saturday afternoon. In a hostile Husky Stadium, it’s UW’s job to eliminate hope. It’s time for Goliath to get greedy.
Can the Huskies’ home-run hitters keep dangerous Boise State QB Taylen Green out of the end zone?
In a battle between home-run hitters, who will win?
(This is not a baseball story.)
It’s a story that will start and end Saturday, when No. 10 Washington hosts Boise State — and cleanup hitter/quarterback Taylen Green — inside Husky Stadium.
Green — the reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year — threw (2,042 pass yards, 61.3% completions, 14 pass TD, 6 INT) and ran (586 rush yards, 7.2 yards per carry, 10 TD) with regularity in his starting debut in 2022.
“He is scary,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said this week. “He makes people look pretty ridiculous sometimes. It doesn’t have to be out in space, just in tight quarters. He’s shifty. He’s got another gear when it comes to hitting home runs. He did that a year ago.
“He’s got another year under his belt; he’s got a full offseason. They’ve got a new offensive coordinator with [former UW offensive coordinator Bush] Hamdan there and they’ve had time to dial in what they want. They know what we’re going to look like for the most part on both sides of the ball, but Taylen is certainly a guy that we’re going to have to make sure we keep under control.”
Which, of course, is easier said than done.
But the Huskies also have home run hitters.
'All I see is resiliency': How Husky QB Michael Penix Jr. has built a career by bouncing back
Michael Penix Jr.’s imperfection is an attribute.
It’s not a weakness.
It’s a weapon.
Ryan Grubb and Rome Odunze saw this inside the Rose Bowl, on a night both would otherwise rather forget. In a 40-32 prime-time loss to UCLA on Sept. 30, 2022, Penix cratered in a calamitous second quarter — completing 4 of 13 passes with a pair of picks. The Bruins outscored UW 17-3 in the quarter and entered the locker room with a commanding 26-10 lead.
But for Penix in particular, perspective is important. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound lefty saw four consecutive seasons at Indiana end in injury — torn ACLs in 2018 and 2020, a sternoclavicular joint (connecting the clavicle to the sternum) injury in 2019 and an AC joint shoulder separation in 2021.
He developed enough scar tissue to last a lifetime.
Which was bad news for the Bruins.
Kalen DeBoer led Huskies to huge success in Year 1. So what does Year 2 hold for UW’s coach?
You wouldn’t want to be Kalen DeBoer right now …
Actually, you probably would want to be Kalen DeBoer right now — the man has a contract signed through 2028 that could pay him north of $26 million.
It’s just that, the second-year Huskies football coach isn’t in the most enviable position …
Actually, considering he’s at the helm of the No. 10 team in the country and has a Heisman-hopeful quarterback, it doesn’t get much more enviable.
I suppose the point is this: When juxtaposing what the Huskies accomplished last year to their ceiling for this year, there isn’t a whole lot of space. But when juxtaposing their accomplishments last year to this season’s floor? Well, then you have quite a bit of room.
This, as they say, is one of them good problems, though. After a dismal 2021, when the Huskies finished 4-8 and saw coach Jimmy Lake get fired before the end of the season, DeBoer revitalized Washington football at Mach speed.
Pac-12 2023 football preview: Complete coverage for Huskies and Cougars
The Pac-12 as we know it is coming to an end.
But not before one of the conference’s most anticipated football seasons in years.
Washington enters its final season before departing to the Big Ten with sky-high expectations coming off Kalen DeBoer’s stellar debut season at the helm. Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. will look to lead the Huskies past fellow College Football Playoff contenders USC and Oregon this season.
As for the Cougars, Cam Ward returns for a second season at quarterback amid lingering questions about Washington State’s status in the conference-realignment game.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Huskies, Cougars and Pac-12 entering the 2023 season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What’s next for WSU, Oregon State with Stanford and Cal joining ACC
- Stanford and Cal moving to the ACC following the Pac-12’s collapse
- What to watch for when No. 10 UW Huskies open season against Boise State, plus prediction
- Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams out for Seahawks opener, Devon Witherspoon may sit
- Mariners' surge to first place keyed by rare pitching development
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.