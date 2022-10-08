UW Huskies (4-1) at Arizona State (1-4)
1 p.m. | Sun Devil Stadium | Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Pac-12 Network | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR
Can No. 21 UW football snap a seven-game road losing streak in the heat at Arizona State?
The Huskies will have to beat the heat to snap the streak.
Tongue-twisters aside, No. 21 Washington (4-1) is a 13.5-point favorite over Arizona State (1-4) on Saturday, and for obvious reasons. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies’ rejuvenated offense ranks third in the nation in passing (364 yards per game), sixth in total offense (507.8 yards per game), seventh in passing touchdowns (16) and 12th in scoring (41.6 points per game). On the other side, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and seems destined to stumble through a dismal season in the desert.
But could the setting help spring an upset for Arizona State?
The Huskies, after all, have lost seven consecutive games in Tempe, Arizona — dating back to a 33-31 win in 2001. The forecast also calls for a high of 90 degrees (plus pesky humidity) for a kickoff mercilessly scheduled for 1 p.m.
Excuses aside, tongue-twisters aside, Kalen DeBoer and Co. must ensure the elements are not an equalizer.
What to watch for when No. 21 Washington travels to Arizona State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction
Entering Arizona
Weird things happen to the Huskies in the state of Arizona. That was certainly the case the last time these teams met in Tempe, when No. 15 Washington entered with a 5-0 record and left with a stunning 13-7 loss to the 2-3 Sun Devils in 2017. In all, the Huskies have lost seven consecutive games at Arizona State, dating back to a 33-31 win in 2001. UW has a similarly poor record in the Rose Bowl, and the Huskies were unable to flip that trend last week. So what will Kalen DeBoer and Co. do to stop the bleeding? Arizona State’s record (1-4) doesn’t matter. The fact that it fired coach Herm Edwards last month doesn’t matter. The Las Vegas betting line — which has the Huskies as 13.5-point favorites — doesn’t matter. UW fans know it’s never easy when Washington enters Arizona. The Huskies will have to put forth their best effort on a steamy Saturday afternoon.
Examining the line between courage and calamity for standout UW QB Michael Penix Jr.
There’s a blurred line between courage and calamity.
Through five weeks, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing (346.6 yards per game) and ranks fifth in touchdown passes (16), 16th in yards per pass attempt (9.1) and 22nd in pass-efficiency rating (166.16). He has succeeded, at times, by completing the improbable pass — a back-shoulder dart between defenders or a timing route released before his receiver exits his break. And that production has further emboldened offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, in turn, to maximize his redshirt junior’s immense skill set.
Penix can make every available throw … but because he can, does that mean he should? When it comes to his strong-armed distributor, how does UW coach Kalen DeBoer distinguish between bravery and unnecessary risk?
“Honestly, it’s a really good question,” DeBoer said Monday, three days after UW’s 40-32 loss to UCLA. “Because we sit here and we put our stamp of approval on how he throws guys open, how he anticipates, and how guys are barely out of their breaks and the ball’s out. On the one (interception against UCLA), the defender’s literally spinning in the ground as the release is happening.
“Mike’s anticipating; that’s what he’s trying to do. That’s what’s made him so successful. He learns from it. It’s not been a common thing for him, as we’ve seen through five games, to turn the ball over.”
