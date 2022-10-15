By

UW Huskies (4-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-3)

2:30 p.m. | Husky Stadium | Seattle

TV: Pac-12 Networks | Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR

    The current AQI in Settle is in the "unhealthy range" at 180, according to AirNow.gov.

    UW is monitoring the situation, and said Friday that sustained levels of 200 or higher could affect the game.

    Huskies seeking revenge against former WSU QB Jayden de Laura

    The flag is gone.

    But the memory hasn’t faded.

    On Nov. 26, 2021, Washington State brazenly ransacked Husky Stadium — snapping a seven-game losing streak in unforgettable fashion. Second-year quarterback Jayden de Laura incinerated the nation’s top statistical pass defense, completing 21 of his first 22 passes and throwing for 245 yards. The Cougars outgained the overmatched Huskies 454-200 in a 40-13 rout, their largest margin of victory in 113 meetings.

    Jake Dickert secured his spot as WSU’s permanent head coach, while Washington — which fired Jimmy Lake two weeks earlier — limped leader-less across the finish line.

    When it was over, crimson-clad supporters spilled over the guard rails, throwing an impromptu party in the Huskies’ house. And, amid the Montlake invasion, de Laura planted an oversized Cougars flag in the middle of the field, before being engulfed by euphoric fans.

    Read more »

    —Mike Vorel
    Seattle Times sports staff

