The No. 12 Huskies are back in action against the UCLA Bruins for Homecoming weekend. Follow along as we bring you live updates, highlights and analysis from Husky Stadium.



Jump to: Highlights » | Photos » | Comments »

Don James’ statue has been unveiled. The alumni are back in town. It’s time for homecoming football.

Fresh off their bye, the 12th-ranked Huskies (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are looking to get back on track after an ugly upset loss at Arizona State two weeks ago. They’ll try to do so in their first afternoon kickoff of the season (!) against Jim Mora’s UCLA Bruins (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12).

It’s homecoming for Mora, too, who was a walk-on at Washington under James. The UCLA coach is making his second trip back to Husky Stadium with the Bruins. He won his first game on Montlake with UCLA in 2014, 44-30.

But the matchup to watch on the field will center around the outspoken junior under center for UCLA. Josh Rosen figures to present the toughest test for the Huskies’ secondary to date, and they’ll be trying to contain the projected first-round pick without their top two cornerbacks. Expect sophomore Austin Joyner and true freshman Keith Taylor to step up in place of Jordan Miller (broken ankle) and Byron Murphy (broken foot).

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ABC or ESPN2, depending on your location, or on the radio at 1000 AM or 97.3 FM.

Top stories: