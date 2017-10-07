We're bringing you live coverage from Husky Stadium as the Huskies host the California Golden Bears. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.



Still up? It’s time for Husky football. (We’ll check back with you in the fourth quarter.)

Justin Wilcox and Marques Tuiasosopo make their returns to Montlake as the No. 6 Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) host the Cal Golden Bears (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Wilcox, who spent two years as UW’s defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian, in his first year helming the Cal program had the Bears out to a hot start, winning their first three games including wins at North Carolina and over Ole Miss. But Cal has stumbled to open Pac-12 play. The Bears enter Saturday’s contest having dropped their first two conference games, 30-20 to USC and 45-24 at Oregon.

Tuiasosopo starred at UW from 1997-2000 and led the Huskies to a Fight Hunger Bowl win as interim coach after Steve Sarkisian left. He’s now in his first season as Cal’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. On the latest Husky Headlines episode, he said he has mixed feelings but that “I know I’ll feel at home.”

The Huskies are outscoring opponents 220-54 and are one of three teams nationally to rank in the top 10 of points scored and points allowed per game. They’re favored by 28.5 over the Golden Bears.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ESPN, WatchESPN or 1000 AM/97.3 FM.

