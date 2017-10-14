We're bringing you live coverage from Tempe, Ariz. as the Huskies battle the Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.
We’ve got another late one, folks.
No. 6 Washington heads to Tempe, Ariz. to face the Arizona State Sun Devils in what has been a difficult venue for the Dawgs in recent histroy.
The Huskies are 21-2 since their last visit to Tempe, and many of the same names remain for UW.
There’s Browning and Gaskin and Adams and Dante Pettis as centerpieces of the offense. They’re expected to win this game, and they know they should. They now have the results, and the confidence, to back that up.
The Huskies beat Arizona State, 44-18, at Husky Stadium last season. Winning in Tempe has been another story for UW, which hasn’t won at Sun Devil Stadium since 2001.
Follow live with us for updates, highlights and photos as UW faces ASU on the orad. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ESPN, WatchESPN or 1000 AM/97.3 FM.
