FINAL

UW Huskies 13

7:30 p.m. | Stanford Stadium | Stanford, Calif.

TV: ESPN | Radio: 1000 AM / 97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN

QUARTER 4

8:04 | Stanford 23, Washington 13 The Huskies luck out that Stanford is forced to settle for a field goal after starting its drive on UW’s 40-yard line. Nonetheless, it’s a two-possession game again — and at this pace, the Huskies may not have two possessions left.

10:46 | Stanford 20, Washington 13 Jacob Eason is INTERCEPTED by Kyu Blue Kelly when Aaron Fuller falls down. It felt like a drive the Huskies needed six on. Instead, it’s a turnover in their own territory.

Stanford's defense snatches another opportunity from the Huskies 😤 pic.twitter.com/LbeCe5OkJt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2019

QUARTER 3

Quick-hit thoughts after the third quarter:

Aaron Fuller looks to be just about the only bright spot for the Huskies so far. And he’s coincidentally the only Husky receiver with a catch. UW hasn’t been able to stay on the field, having converted just 2 of 8 third downs. Meanwhile, Stanford is threatening to make it a two-score game once again. An unsuccessful 4th-and-2 put the Cardinal in the driver’s seat early in the quarter and Stanford hasn’t ceded control since.

To make matters worse for Washington, running back Richard Newton left the game with an apparent left leg injury and has not returned. He appeared to get tangled up in a pile of linemen and was not able to put pressure on his leg as he was helped off the field.

3:16 | Stanford 20, Washington 13 This time, Washington takes the points. Peyton Henry is good from 38 yards.

4:14 | Stanford 20, Washington 10 More bad news for the Huskies: redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton is down on the field surrounded by trainers and teammates. He gets up and is helped off the field, then is taken into the tunnel on a cart from the sideline. Newton leads the Huskies with 64 yards on 10 carries.

6:02 | Stanford 20, Washington 10 Stanford offensive lineman Henry Hattis goes down and needs to be carted off the field. The Cardinal are already down four starting O-linemen. But when play resumes, Cameron Scarlett takes the hand off into the end zone to open up Stanford’s biggest lead of the game.

13:04 | Stanford 13, Washington 10 While the Huskies entered the half trailing by three, they did so knowing they’d receive the opening kickoff of the second half. A 35-yard pass to Aaron Fuller and a 19-yard run from Richard Newton get the Huskies into the Stanford red zone. But faced with a fourth and 2 from the 13-yard line, Chris Petersen opts to go for it and Jacob Eason can’t connect with Andre Baccellia. UW comes up empty handed.

QUARTER 2

Quick-hit thoughts from Mike Vorel after the first half:

Last weekend, USC backup quarterback Matt Fink – who was operating a supposedly prolific air raid offense – threw for 163 yards and a touchdown.

On Saturday, Stanford backup quarterback Davis Mills threw for 161 yards and a touchdown … in the Cardinal’s first three drives.

Washington’s defense didn’t do anything particularly well in the first half … except, of course, for a pair of goal line stands. Mills completed a whopping 13 of 18 passes for 213 yards and a score. Sophomore wide receiver Simi Fehoko ran right by cornerback Keith Taylor and safety Cameron Williams on a coverage bust for a 42-yard touchdown, which looked jarringly similar to USC wide receiver Michael Pittman’s 44-yard score last week. The Cardinal rushed for 95 yards and 5.3 yards per carry.

The good news, if there’s any good news to be found: UW trails just 13-10 and gets the ball coming out of halftime. So that’s something, right?

5:59 | Stanford 13, Washington 10 Peyton Henry is good from 25 yards to improve to a perfect 10 of 10 on the season. Jacob Eason had a potential touchdown to Hunter Bryant on second and goal but missed him. UW settles for three points instead. Richard Newton ran the ball five times on the drive and and is up to 36 yards.

10:00 | Stanford 13, Washington 7 The Huskies’ young secondary breaks down and allows Simi Fehoko to get wide open behind Keith Taylor and Cameron Williams. Davis Mills hits him with a 42-yard bomb for a touchdown. Mills is 9 of 12 for 161 yards.

12:58 | Washington 7, Stanford 6 UW’s defense comes up with another big goal-line stand. The Cardinal have now had six plays inside the Huskies’ 3-yard line and come away with six points.

QUARTER 1

Some quick-hit thoughts from Mike Vorel after one quarter:

The defenses are struggling.

Washington leads 7-3 after one quarter, but that could quickly change. Stanford piled up an 11-play, 80-yard drive out of the gates, though the UW defense stiffened at the goal line and held the Cardinal to a 20-yard field goal. Stanford was driving again as the quarter ended, in the midst of a 58-yard drive. Stanford rushed for 61 yards and 5.5 yards per carry in the first quarter, and starting quarterback Davis Mills completed 5 of 7 passes for 79 yards.

On the other side, Jacob Eason quickly picked up his first Pac-12 touchdown pass. UW’s junior QB completed all five pass attempts in the first quarter, throwing for 56 yards and a 3-yard score to tight end Cade Otton.

In essence, both offenses did pretty much whatever they wanted.

4:31 | Washington 7, Stanford 3 The Cardinal put together a methodical opening drive and came away with three points. The Huskies put together a methodical opening drive and came away with seven points. Washington will take that trade of possessions every time. Interspersed in UW’s scoring drive: an impressive throw from Jacob Eason threading the needle to find Aaron Fuller for 14 yards.

What a grab by Aaron Fuller — and throw by Jacob Eason — to set up UW's opening-drive TD. 📸: @deanrutz | https://t.co/ssCWVmOaiB pic.twitter.com/1dVSVsPMqa — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 6, 2019

9:51 | Stanford 3, Washington 0 The Huskies bend but don’t break. A personal foul on Levi Onwuzurike gives the Cardinal a first down at UW’s 2-yard line but three heavy-set runs are unsuccessful. Jet Toner comes on for the short field goal — just the second score, both field goals, UW has surrendered in the first quarter this season.

PREGAME

7:02 p.m. Jacob Kizer is suited up for the second straight week. The 6-5 junior tight end missed the end of training camp and the Huskies’ first five games with a back injury. UW is hardly lacking at tight end. Hunter Bryant leads the team with 334 yards on 23 receptions, while Cade Otton has 10 catches for 118 yards.

UW junior TE Jacob Kizer is suited up for the second consecutive week. He missed all of training camp + the first five games with a back injury. Possible he plays tonight. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 6, 2019

6:35 p.m. We’re about an hour away from kickoff, as this is expected to get under way a little after 7:30. Good news for #Pac12AfterDark fans. Bad news for newspaper deadlines.