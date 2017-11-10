Follow here for live updates, analysis and more as the No. 9 Huskies travel to Palo Alto and face off against the Stanford Cardinal in their final road game of the regular season.

For the first time since the season opener, the Huskies are back under the lights on Friday night. They are set to face off against Heisman hopeful Bryce Love and the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Huskies can’t clinch the Pac-12 North Friday night, but they can come close. A win over Stanford would improve No. 9 Washington to 6-1 in conference play (9-1 overall) with only home games against Utah and Washington State to go. Wins this weekend, and that Apple Cup could be for the North title.

Stanford is coming off a tough loss to UW’s cross-state rivals that dropped the Cardinal out of the top 25 and severely hampered their Pac-12 title hopes. Love returned from injury, but the Cougars held him to 69 yards (or less than half of his previous season low). The Huskies, meanwhile, overtook Alabama as the best defense in the land after last week’s 38-3 home rout of Oregon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1 and 1000 AM/97.7 FM.

