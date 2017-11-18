The No. 18 Huskies (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) host Utah (5-5, 2-5) at 7:30 p.m. Keep it here for live updates, analysis and more from Husky Stadium.
It’s been more than a week since the Huskies lost to Stanford and all but crushed their College Football Playoff dreams. Now, they’re back home on Montlake, looking to bounce back against Utah — still with an outside chance at a New Year’s Six bowl.
The Utes gave Washington State a scare in Salt Lake City last week but ultimately fell 33-25, their fifth loss in their past six games. Utah is still looking for its sixth win and bowl eligibility.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, 1000 AM and 97.7 FM. And yes, it is the same ESPN crew from the much-criticized UW-Cal “Cupcake” broadcast.
