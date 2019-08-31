Jake Haener deserved better.

OK, before we summon a sea of exasperated eye rolls, I’m not saying the now-former UW quarterback deserved to win the starting job. If Husky head coach Chris Petersen believes Jacob Eason gives his team the best chance to win this fall, then that’s obviously who he should have chosen. In the practices the media viewed in early August, Eason looked like the starter. Now he is. Good for him. He deserved it. It’s not that complicated.

But what did Haener deserve? This is a kid whose mother and grandfather both attended UW, who saw it as a privilege to play there, who worked as hard as anyone and was generally liked and respected inside the locker room. This is a kid who tried his best and made a mistake, and he was vehemently rejected by a large margin of his fan base for it.

In his two-plus seasons in Seattle, Jake Haener was not convicted of a crime. He was never suspended. He was reported to be an exemplary student. He was articulate and thoughtful in interviews with the media. He was, by all accounts, an ideal teammate — an “OKG,” by definition.

But he threw a 37-yard pick-six in a 12-10 loss at Cal last fall, and some fans — OK, more than some — never forgave him.

(Disclaimer: You, dear reader, may not belong in that group.)

And I get it: when you’re invested in a program, and that program underperforms, you’re going to be angry. You spend money and time on tickets and merchandise and message board memberships, and you expect a superior and consistently improving product.

But the fact remains that in my 28-plus years of life experience, and in my seven-plus seasons covering college football — from Mizzou to Wyoming to Notre Dame to Washington — I’ve never seen a player more unanimously disliked by his own fans.

Granted, the situation this offseason was a perfect storm — a fatal cocktail of sorts. Eason was the hometown talent and former five-star prospect; Haener was the undersized, underrecruited sophomore who struggled the season before (and reminded some folks too much of Jake Browning); Petersen was the head coach who was once an undersized QB himself, with a proclivity for picking guys who were short on physical gifts but long on intelligence and leadership.

It wasn’t just that 98% of fans I heard from wanted Eason. They didn’t want Haener. They wanted a-n-y-o-n-e e-l-s-e. They wanted the back up to be redshirt freshmen Jacob Sirmon or Colson Yankoff (before he, too, opted to transfer). It didn’t matter that reports indicated that Haener was far more advanced in the system, and far more efficient, than either of those quarterbacks. The Cal game was seared into their collective subconscious, like an insect that had burrowed into their brain. Their opinions flashed, day and night, like a “No vacancy” sign on social media.

Not him. Not him. Not him.

There’s a reason why Haener deleted his Twitter account this offseason. He said on KJR this week that “stuff is popping up on your phone — messages that aren’t the best mentally to deal with, because I was a 19-year-old kid at the time trying to deal with it and really experience college football for the first time.”

It’s safe to say Haener’s experience wasn’t quite what he expected. So why shouldn’t he transfer and try to find a fresh start somewhere else? Why shouldn’t he try to play in what will almost certainly be the final two seasons of his football career, for a fan base that supports him? Why shouldn’t he get what he deserves? His teammates certainly appear to understand and support his decision, and he doesn’t owe it to anybody to be unhappy on the bench.

It’s true, the timing of Haener’s departure was — to use Petersen’s word — “awkward.” But the same can be said of this whole situation. Washington will be fine, and so will Jake Haener.

Maybe, in the end, a breakup will be best for both.

PREDICTION

Washington opens the 2019 season with a whole lot of unknowns. How will Eason perform with the starting spotlight? What about the wide receivers and inside linebackers? What about the young, tantalizingly talented secondary? What about redshirt freshman placekicker Peyton Henry? What about second-year offensive coordinator and play-caller Bush Hamdan.

There will be growing pains on Saturday — for Eason, for the young defense, for everybody. But UW is too talented, and too deep, for Eastern Washington to ultimately contend with. Fresh off an appearance in the FCS national title game, the Eagles will make it interesting. But don’t forget that Washington State also blasted Eastern 59-24 last fall. I’ll be a bit more conservative here, but the Huskies should leave Week 1 as winners.

Final Score: Washington 42, Eastern Washington 20