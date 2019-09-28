Washington true freshmen defensive backs Cameron Williams and Asa Turner have played in a combined eight career games and have each earned an interception.

Juniors Keith Taylor and Elijah Molden, meanwhile, have appeared in 61 games and are still waiting for their first career picks.

So you can probably imagine the daily dialogue inside Jimmy Lake’s defensive backs room.

Sign Up Get Mike Vorel's Huskies Extra newsletter in your inbox every Friday

“I let them know every day,” UW’s second-year defensive coordinator said on Wednesday. “I’m running the DB room and I go, ‘Hey Cam Williams, how many interceptions you got?’ He’s like, ‘I got one, coach.’ I go, ‘You’ve played four games, and you got one interception? Hey Elijah, how many do you have? And how long have you been here?’

“It’s been awesome. They get so mad at me. Keith gets mad at me. Elijah gets mad at me, and I’m going to keep letting them know every single day.”

Of course, it’s not as if Taylor and Molden have not had ample opportunities. In last weekend’s 45-19 win over BYU, a 7-yard pass from Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson caromed directly off of Taylor’s hands and into the waiting mitts of BYU’s Matt Bushman, who corralled it for a touchdown. Molden made four tackles and was credited with four pass breakups … but an interception once again eluded him.

Advertising

Through four games this season, Molden — a 5-foot-10, 190-pound nickel — leads the team with seven pass breakups and has added 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

But there’s one thing missing from his resume.

“He’s playing at a high level,” Lake said. “Just like we talked about earlier, we’d like to see him make some more game-changing plays with some interceptions. But his leadership has been awesome. His tackling, his coverage, his pass breakups, all those things, getting our defense lined up (has been awesome).

“He’s a very, very smart player. He’s on track. Now we’ve just got to get him to catch that ball.”

Until they do, Molden and Taylor are going to hear about it.

And The Times is partially to blame for that.

“I remember (current Atlanta Falcons corner) Jordan Miller a way back, it took him forever to get an interception in practice, and I had a daily count,” Lake said, responding to The Times’ question about Molden and Taylor’s interception drought. “It was like 104 days and he’d never had an interception. Every day that would go by I’d put another day up, and he would just be so mad.

“So, you know what, that’s a great idea. I’m going to put up a little ticker there — a Keith Taylor/Elijah Molden interception ticker. I’m going to count the days since they got on campus, and there’s going to be a huge number right on the board. Thanks, Mike. Appreciate that. Hopefully that will be the motivation to get them through.”

Advertising

Molden and Taylor shouldn’t need much motivation on Saturday, against an air-raid offense from USC that ranks eighth nationally in completion percentage (75.2%), 17th in passing offense (324.5 yards per game) and 25th in yards per attempt (9.2) and passing touchdowns (9).

The Trojans’ starting quarterback — whether that be true freshman Kedon Slovis or redshirt junior Matt Fink — will throw to a trio of NFL-caliber wide receivers in Michael Pittman Jr. (31 catches, 437 receiving yards, 3 TDs), Tyler Vaughns (27, 370, 2) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (19, 207, 3). Lake said on Wednesday that “they have three to four receivers that will probably get picked on day one or day two of the NFL Draft.”

It’s simple strategy, then, that USC so often throws 50/50 balls and essentially trusts its talented wide receivers to pad their stats.

So, how confident is Lake that his UW DBs — Molden and Taylor included — will win those battles on Saturday?

“Yeah, we’ll see,” he said with a grin.