Trey Adams said something I didn’t expect.

Washington’s 6-foot-8, 314-pound senior has been known to do that. He’s got no time for corny clichés. If you’ve got a question, this guy is going to answer it — bluntly, honestly, directly. Perhaps it’s his personality, or the perspective shaped by injuries and rehabs and adversity, but in all the best ways possible, UW’s elder statesman simply doesn’t give a damn.

And on Wednesday, he was sitting in Washington’s old team room inside Husky Stadium, his forehead glistening with a layer of post-practice sweat. His long brown hair was damp, as was his white Adidas practice jersey.

While discussing Saturday night’s road game at 2-3 Stanford, Adams said the following:

“Hopefully a decent crowd comes up, because usually they don’t have a big crowd.”

Before you say something — which, of course you can’t; this is a newsletter — yes, the above sentence is only half-surprising. If you’ve spent a couple seasons around Pac-12 football, you know Stanford’s crowds are known for arriving late (if they ever arrive at all). For the season-opening 17-7 win over a legitimate Big Ten opponent in Northwestern, the official attendance was 37,179. The Cardinal achieved a microscopic bump — to 39,249 — for their 21-6 loss to Oregon on Sept. 21. The capacity at Stanford Stadium is listed at 50,424.

There almost certainly won’t be that many fans at “The Farm” on Saturday night.

But wouldn’t that be a good thing for Washington?

If you’re the road team, wouldn’t you rather avoid a raucous road environment? Wouldn’t it be a relief to actually hear Jacob Eason make an audible at the line? Wouldn’t you prefer a sleepy Stanford crowd to the intimidating alternative?

In short: this is why Adams plays, and I peer through a set of binoculars in the press box.

“It just helps with your energy, I feel like,” Adams said of bigger road crowds. “If you make a big play there’s this noise. We practice with noise for a reason and we love the energy and all that. So sometimes it helps. Sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s why you do it, to play in front of people.”

Attendance aside, Stanford Stadium has long been a house of horrors for the Washington Huskies. UW has lost five consecutive games there, by an average score of 38-20. (The 65-21 defeat in 2011 slightly skews those totals.) The Huskies’ last win at Stanford was a 27-9 victory in 2007, when Adams was still in elementary school.

The common thread, of course, is that the Stanford Cardinal have been consistently competitive for the last decade-plus.

But, another lesson: a road environment’s effectiveness isn’t always tied to the deafening decibels.

“Yeah I think every environment is unique and different,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said. “I think time of the game (7:30 p.m.) is different. I don’t know if that helps or hurts things down there. But for sure it’s different.”