Myles Bryant blocked out the noise.

And, no, that’s not a cliché. It’s not an overexaggerated bit of journalistic pomposity. It’s not a metaphor for the Washington safety’s ability to persevere through adversity — to tune out the #haters, take the field and do his job.

In reality, that’s just literally what happened. In the moments following Washington’s stunning 23-13 loss last Saturday, the senior safety was surrounded by a mob of media in a tiny room outside the southeast tunnel of Stanford Stadium. He was asked about the Husky defense’s surprising lack of physicality, about poor tackling form and busted coverages that turned into touchdowns. He answered honestly and thoughtfully … and he never once acknowledged the sound of a celebration stampeding through the walls.

That’s right. As Bryant spoke, the Stanford Cardinal hosted what must have amounted to a full-on rager next door. There was chanting. There was singing. There was dancing (I presume).

It’s bad enough to participate in arguably the worst loss of the Chris Petersen era, then pick yourself up and answer questions 15 minutes later.

Now, imagine doing that while having to speak over the sound of an impromptu dance party commemorating your collective demise.

Nevertheless, Bryant strung together sentences. He took responsibility for the UW defense’s disappointing performance, and addressed the precarious path ahead.

“We can’t change the result, so it’s pretty much, how are you going to battle back? You can either fold or you can come even harder,” Bryant said, above the booming decibels from next door. “So I think we’ve got a lot of young guys in there who haven’t been through all of this before. But I feel like they’ve all got good heads on their shoulders and they’re going to be ready to battle back.”

That’s what Bryant thinks, but it isn’t what he knows. Because, let’s be honest: the bulk of Washington’s 2019 defense has not experienced that loss, on that level. Cameron Williams hasn’t experienced it. Trent McDuffie hasn’t experienced it. Jackson Sirmon hasn’t experienced it. M.J. Tafisi hasn’t experienced it. Tuli Letuligasenoa hasn’t experienced it. Sam Taimani hasn’t experienced it. Kyler Gordon hasn’t experienced it. The list goes on and on.

A season ago, Washington dropped a disappointing 12-10 decision on the road at Cal, then rebounded to win four straight and claim a Pac-12 title.

But that was a different team, and a nearly entirely different defense.

“Not very much,” said UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, when asked if the response to the 2018 Cal loss will help this time around. “We’ve got a whole bunch of brand new guys, and so that’s one of the conversations we had. How are we going to respond now?

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted them to go, and this is when the tough, competitive guys show up. Right here. Not when it’s all nice and rosy and we won a big home game and now it’s all easy to practice. Yeah, we lost a tough road game we all wanted to win. Now, how are we going to respond?”

At Arizona on Saturday night, UW’s young defensive players will have to answer that question.

Or, to put it another way: they’ll have to — metaphorically, not literally — block out the noise.