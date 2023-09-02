Editor’s note: This is the first of a new season of weekly Huskies Extra newsletters. UW football beat reporter Mike Vorel aims to deliver something a little bit different — honest, fun, insightful — to your inbox the morning before every game. Sign up here.

College football is full of convincing catchphrases — hashtag-able, brandable platitudes. They are repeated in press conferences and PowerPoint presentations and pregame speeches, copy-pasted into powder.

They are short and alliterative and easily repeated.

They fit on the back of a shirt.

All gas, no breaks

Keep the main thing the main thing

Us vs. Us

1-0 Mindset

Takes no talent

Burn the boats

Rise above ourselves

Here’s something I learned back in 2016:

Splashy slogans can’t tackle and catch.

Back then, I was covering Notre Dame football for the local newspaper, the South Bend Tribune. Brian Kelly’s crew had just completed a 10-3 campaign, entering the 2016 season with a No. 10 national ranking and some typically gaudy goals.

The Irish adopted a new mantra, “Leaders eat last,” compelling their veterans to adopt an unselfish approach.

In a 4-8 season — featuring the September firing of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder — the Irish never ate at all.

Which is all to say: I’ve become leery of college football’s overly marketed, often-empty rallying cries.

But on Monday, UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said something that better stick.

“Coach [Kalen] DeBoer does an unbelievable job of really just keeping the focus right in front of where we’re at. We can’t be off looking down the road. Carry a lamp, not a flashlight,” he said. “You just have to look at what’s right in front of you.”

UW, too, enters the 2023 season with a No. 10 national ranking and some unabashedly gaudy goals. After quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, tackles Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten, and edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui all returned, the Huskies set Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff expectations.

But you can’t climb a staircase without the initial step.

So focus on Boise State.

“We literally just talked about it: a streak starts with one,” said UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio. “So we can talk about all the amazing things, a national championship and all that, but none of it matters if we don’t do our jobs against Boise State. That’s where our mind’s at. We deal with Boise State and then we’ll go from there.”

And, historically, the Broncos have been hard to handle. Under Chris Petersen, they chiseled a reputation from Goliath’s broken bones, turning upsets into expectations.

“I think we all know coach Pete and what he did over there,” Ulofoshio added. “What really is the Power Five anymore, after this year? Honestly, they’ve been a Pac-12 team for the longest time. This is a program that’s gone to frickin’ Tallahassee and beat Florida State, beat Oklahoma before. There’s no inferiority when we see those guys. That’s a real football team. That’s a real, disciplined football team.”

Granted, these Huskies don’t need to humble themselves.

JaMarcus Shephard is happy to take that torch.

“Last year was pretty easy because they hadn’t done nothing, honestly,” said UW’s second-year associate head coach. “When you ain’t done nothing, every day is a new day and there’s a lot of opportunity to prove you can be that [team]. Right now they understand, we’re focused on what’s at stake today.

“Every day I put teams up there [on the projector in meetings] who really believe we ain’t done nothing. They ain’t worried about us. They ain’t scared of us. Utah won the Pac-12 championship back-to-back times, so why are they worried about us? Shoot, the Biletnikoff Award [that goes to the nation’s best wideout]: it didn’t come here. It went somewhere else. Why they worried about us? The Heisman Trophy didn’t come here. They didn’t make the playoff. There’s just so much they didn’t accomplish, so that makes it pretty easy to live in today.”

On that note, Washington’s program always has a “word of the week.”

This week’s word?

Today.

So carry a lamp, not a flashlight.

It’s tough to do, but easy to say.

DeBoer and Boise State have history

In five meetings between 2017 and 2021, DeBoer’s Fresno State Bulldogs went 2-3 against Boise State (including 1-1 in Mountain West championship games).

“Boise State coming in here is a team that we all know, when it comes to their expectations, their tradition, the big games they’ve won over all the years,” DeBoer said Monday. “I’ve faced them five times just since 2017, and I’m certainly aware of who they are. Nothing but respect for the whole Boise State program and coach [Andy] Avalos and what he does and the mind he brings from the defensive side in particular. You just know you’re always going to get everything from him and his team.”

Likewise, it’s worth noting that Boise State is 5-1 all-time in games broadcast on ABC … with the lone loss being a 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl defeat to UW (in Petersen’s final game) in 2019.

One last coincidence: UW debuted the renovated Husky Stadium almost exactly a decade ago, with a 38-6 win over the Broncos on Aug. 31, 2013.

Vorel’s prediction

This may not be the Boise State of old … but Andy Avalos’ Broncos are plenty dangerous. Taylen Green will cause problems for a somewhat unproven UW defense. The Broncos will score at a respectable clip, positioning themselves as Mountain West frontrunners. But Penix and his playmakers will not be denied. The Huskies simply have too much firepower, too many available options, an embarrassment of alphas and wide-receiver riches. On Saturday, the siren will sing. UW’s defense will play an imperfect game, leaving lingering question marks. But as was so often the case last season, the offense will overwhelm.

Final score: Huskies 41, Broncos 24