Among defensive linemen, Gaines had the highest "win rate" during one-on-one drills during Senior Bowl practices, according to PFF.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider was among the NFL executives to make the trek to Mobile, Ala., for this week’s Senior Bowl. Three former Huskies showed up — and showed out — during practices this week, perhaps helping their prospects for April’s NFL draft.

Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary, tight end Drew Sample and defensive tackle Greg Gaines will wrap up their week in Mobile during the Senior Bowl game Saturday. That’s set for a 11:30 a.m. PT kickoff on the NFL Network.

Among all defensive linemen, Pro Football Focus noted that Gaines had the highest “win rate” during one-on-one drills. Gaines reportedly met with representatives from the Cowboys and Eagles this week.

“If teams are looking for that ‘short daddy’ defensive tackle, Greg Gaines from Washington is your guy,” Bryan Broaddus wrote for DallasCowboys.com. “At 6-1 309, he is nothing special physically, but during these drills I came away impressed with his ability to play off the block with his hands and get on the quarterback.”

Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com said McGary was one of the notable players on the North squad this week.

“McGary … was so impressive at right tackle that the Raiders moved him to the left side for a few snaps on Wednesday,” Rang wrote. “All 46 of his starts the past four seasons with the Huskies came at right tackle but he does have some experience playing on the left, moving to the blindside on some short yardage plays over the years. He won each of his snaps at left tackle Thursday, cementing his stock as the top offensive lineman on the North squad.”

After Will Dissly’s early success as a rookie with the Seahawks, Sample looks like a sure bet as the Huskies’ next two-way tight end in the NFL.

“Drew Sample was the only TE or RB to look comfortable in pass protection drills,” wrote Jake Schyvinck of Cover32.com. “He kept LBs/safeties from getting inside and drove them out wide. Looked solid in the passing game as well (good hands, strong at the catch point).”

Chris Lindstrom is going to be a Day 1 starter at guard next year. Gaines treated him like a tackling dummy pic.twitter.com/iZxx53zial — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 25, 2019

Boston College DE Zach Allen vs. Washington OL Kaleb McGary.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/ZJWt1moR6H — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 23, 2019

Drew Sample/TE/Washington has looked terrific for the third day in a row — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 24, 2019