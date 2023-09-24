No Jalen McMillan was no problem for the Washington offense Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

McMillan, the Husky star receiver, missed the game against California with a lower body injury he suffered last week. But his absence didn’t seem to matter in Washington’s 59-32 victory, with fellow star receiver Rome Odunze having another big game and Ja’Lynn Polk also coming up big.

Polk had a career-high eight catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Odunze, who had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown, had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Odunze has over 100 yards receiving in every game this season and Polk has done it three times. Before this season, UW had eight games in its history when two receivers had at least 100 yards receiving. It has happened in all four games this season.

“People always hear about Jalen and Rome, they’re top receivers in the country, but it’s the whole (receivers) room,” said UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. “I know that we have the best receiver corps in the country and anybody who doesn’t think so, then they don’t watch football. You’ve got to watch what those guys do day in and day out.

“They come out here and put on a show all the time and they make my job easy. I’m just blessed to be able to be their quarterback.”

Advertising

Odunze said it felt a little strange not having McMillan, who has 30 catches for 311 yards this season, on the field.

“We definitely missed J-Mac out there today,” Odunze said, “You all know he’s a baller. You guys know how much he wants to be out here. So we definitely missed him today.”

It just didn’t seem like it, with Polk continuing his strong season. Odunze said he wasn’t surprised that Polk had a huge game.

“He’s done it for so many weeks now,” Odunze said. “It’s crazy to me that the nation still sleeps on him. He does it week in and week out. He prepares and he does a great job. He’s an animal and he is a dog and he’s going to continue to do so. So make sure you keep your eyes on him.”

UW coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that he expects McMillan to be back for the game at Arizona on Saturday.

Odunze, a third-team All-American last season, thrived against Cal without him, and DeBoer said Odunze has taken his game to a new level this season.

Advertising

“He’s bigger and he’s faster than he has ever been,” DeBoer said. “Just every ball in the air, he just goes and gets it. He does everything to find a way to snag the ball.

“And it just becomes contagious. You’ve got (Polk) pulling in balls and then Germie (Bernard) go down the seam and we all knew he was going to take a but it’s just strong hands.”

Bernard held on to the ball despite the big hit, turning it into a 20-yard gain.

It’s the type of play that DeBoer has come to expect from his receivers.

“It’s really important to haul that thing in, so it just becomes contagious,” DeBoer said.