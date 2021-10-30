STANFORD, Calif. — Eight days earlier, it appeared the Huskies’ football season was destined for disaster. Washington trailed winless Arizona by nine points in the fourth quarter, and were minutes away from another humiliation.

A key interception and two Dylan Morris-led drives followed, and somehow UW escaped with a win. Now? They’re actually respectable.

The aesthetics were in short supply in the Huskies’ 20-13 victory over Stanford Saturday, but it was their most impressive win of the season. Not only did they beat the Cardinal on “The Farm” for the first time in 14 years, but they knocked off the only team to take down Oregon this year.

All of a sudden Washington (4-4, 3-2 in the Pac-12) is two wins from being bowl eligible, something that seemed inconceivable before that fourth quarter in Tucson. The short-term optimism is there — and perhaps some in the long-term, too.

Saturday played like somewhat of a future’s game for the Huskies. Their players gave fans a glimpse of what they might enjoy for the next few years.

There was freshman linebacker Carson Bruener, who logged 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. There was freshman defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi, who had two sacks. There was freshman running back Cameron Davis who finished with 99 yards on 18 carries.

Advertising

This doesn’t mean the Huskies are “set” for the future by any means. But it has to be nice for a fan base to know some of the younger talent is developing.

Of course, Saturday also carried some recurring frustrations for that fan base. The inability to find the end zone almost cost the Huskies the game. Moving the ball wasn’t the issue. Curious play-calling and lack of execution in the red zone was.

First, a 12-play, 57-yard drive that got all the way down to the Stanford 6. Peyton Henry field goal. Then, an eight-play, 50-yard drive that got to the Stanford 19. Henry field goal. Then, a 13-play 81-yard drive at the end of the first half. Henry again. Then, after a Cardinal fumble at its own 34, a six-play 18-yard drive that ended with … well, you get it.

Perhaps the most disappointing offensive sequence came early in the fourth quarter, when Perhaps the most disappointing offensive sequence came early in the fourth quarter, when UW held a two-point lead. The Huskies had it second and 2 on Stanford’s 46, then gained just one yard on the Cameron Davis run. Next play on third-and-one? Davis stuffed. The next play on fourth and 1? Morris, the quarterback, stopped on the sneak. Stanford took over on downs and marched down for a 43-yard field goal to take the lead.

There were also some defensive missteps. Down by nine in the fourth quarter, Stanford had it on fourth and 4 at Washington, then Zion Tupuola-Fetui jumped offsides to give the Cardinal a first down. On the ensuing Stanford drive, the Cardinal had the ball on third and 7 at Washington’s 42. Then, defensive back Trent McDuffie got hit with a defensive holding penalty. That kept the drive alive and allowed Stanford to kick the field goal.

But the defense — which has been the hallmark of the program over the past few years — did more than enough to keep this team a game. And the offense, stagnant as they were for much of the evening, did just enough to get the Huskies back to .500.

Advertising

Let’s face it — it looked over when Washington turned the ball over on downs with 3:12 left in the game. But after forcing a three-and-out, the Huskies took over at their own 33.

Then, the drive of the year.

An 11-yard pass from Morris to Jalen McMillan on the first play. Then a 16-yard run from running back Sean McGrew. Davis had a key six-yard run on third and four, then three plays later, Morris found McMillan in the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left.

Brendan Hadley-Riles sealed the game with an interception when Stanford got the ball back.

Eight days ago, the Huskies looked dead vs. Arizona. They looked dead in the final minutes vs. Stanford, too. They’re not dead. They are very much alive.