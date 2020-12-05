Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is fond of delineating between “Husky football” and that which falls short of the standard he holds.

On Saturday, in a 31-26 loss to Stanford that brought the 2020 joy ride to a screeching halt, he saw way too much of the latter — as did anyone who watched the game with a discerning eye.

At least, they had better hope that was not representative of “Husky football” as Washington moves forward to a vital showdown against Oregon. If it was, the aspirations the Huskies still hold of a spot in the Pac-12 title game will slip away like this game did.

“Next week, we have a great opponent, and they’re going to see this and try to abuse us,’’ UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. “We have to get our minds right for it.”

Yes, Washington’s second-half comeback from a three-touchdown deficit, for the second week in a row, was exhilarating, as far as it went. But unlike a week ago against Utah, it fell short, and thus was unable to whitewash the warts, breakdowns and deficiencies that prevailed on a picture-postcard day at Husky Stadium.

As Ulofoshio put it, “We’ve got to do a better job just starting fast. … You can’t expect to be cardiac kids, and be miracle workers. That’s not football.”

Advertising

What was most disconcerting, by far, was the play of the defense, which has been the Huskies’ calling card for years under Lake. Going against a Stanford team with nearly identical designs on being the more physical team and winning the ground game on both sides of the ball, the Huskies were roughly manhandled for most of the afternoon.

Just as they had been in the first half last week by Utah in falling behind 21-0, this time, the deficit at intermission was 24-3. Any chance the Huskies had of overcoming it disappeared in a staggering array of third- and fourth-down conversions by Stanford. The Cardinal converted on 10 of 13 third-down attempts and converted both fourth-down tries.

Defenseless Dawgs The Huskies have given up 30 or more points just seven times over the past five seasons. UW has gone 1-6 in those games. 12/5/20 vs. Stanford – L, 26-31

10/19/19 vs. Oregon – L, 31-35

11/02/19 vs. Utah – L, 28-33

10/13/18 at Oregon – L, 27-30

11-10-17 at Stanford – L, 22-30

11-18-17 vs. Utah – W, 33-30

12-30-17 vs. Penn State (Fiesta Bowl) – L, 28-35

*none in 2016

You want more numbers? Stanford rushed for 191 yards (4.8 per carry) and constantly put the Huskies in uncomfortable third-and-medium or third-and-short situations.

“We’re not stopping the run two times in a row, and that’s really the heart of the issue,’’ Lake said, “The last two games, both opponents have been able to run the football, move the chains. Just like we want to do on offense — be able to force our will and run the football — our last two opponents have been able to do that against us. That takes a lot of wind out of your sails when you’re not able to stop the run.”

As Lake said, the first drive of the game was a foreshadowing of things to come. For one thing, it started on the Cardinal 35 after the kickoff went out of bounds, part of a trend of allowing Stanford to start possession after possession with favorable field position. And the Cardinal converted on third-and-9, third-and-6 and third-and-goal, en route to an opening touchdown.

The Huskies had to play catch-up with increasing desperation from that point on, and were out of sorts on both sides of the ball in the first half.

“Seeing our defense give them a big drive in the beginning kind of maybe lingers into our drive a little bit,’’ UW wide receiver Ty Jones said.

Fast forward to Stanford’s final drive of the game, when despite all their issues, the Huskies still had a great chance to win it. They had stormed within five points on their biggest defensive play of the game early in the fourth quarter: a strip by Trent McDuffie, and a return of the resulting fumble 39 yards by Ulofoshio, all the way to the Stanford 10.

The Huskies were feeling it, dancing on their sideline. But instead of getting a touchdown, the Huskies self-destructed with two holding calls (one negating an apparent Dylan Morris touchdown pass to Jones) and settled for a 45-yard Peyton Henry field goal that made it a five-point deficit.

And then the Huskies had Stanford bottled up third-and-10 at its own 11 — and gave up a 15-yard completion. So much for the golden opportunity to get the ball in good field position with plenty of time left to march for a game-winning score. And when they yet again gave up a first down on third-and-11 from Stanford’s 40, it was pretty much over. So much for déjà v-utah.

Addressing the overall defensive struggles, Ulofoshio said, “I think it starts as like, ‘Oh, OK we’re getting a bunch of looks and, you know, we don’t know for sure.’ And we’ve just got to cut that out right away. We’ve got to hone into film, trust this scheme that we have to play, and just run it. And if there’s mistakes, then we have great coaches to fix it.

“But we can’t play slow, if that makes sense. I think we started slow again. And, you know, we couldn’t make it back.”

So what was going on? Was it the absence of several key players for a variety of injury and COVID-related reasons — which characteristically were not spelled out by Lake?

Was it a lack of energy at the beginning of the game, as cited by Jones? Was it the struggles of the Husky pass rush, which didn’t produce a single sack on highly efficient Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, with Zion Tupuola-Fetui getting bottled up for the first time this season?

As Lake points out, once a team gets a lead and plays ball control, as Stanford did early, it’s much harder to mount a pass rush.

“Give credit to them for establishing the run, and getting us on our heels,’’ Lake said. “We weren’t able to pin our ears back and get after the passer the way we’d like to. … They controlled the game with their run offense. And that’s what Stanford’s done for years.”

That’s the essence of Stanford football, in other words. As for Husky football, well, the Huskies will try to summon the version they believe in, in time for the Ducks. Even better, do so in the first half.