There is some promising injury news for the Huskies: Byron Murphy is “getting closer” to returning to action, UW coach Chris Petersen said Monday.
Murphy, a 5-foot-11 redshirt freshman in his first season as a starting corneback, broke his foot in late September and was initially given a six-week timeline to recover.
In their 44-23 victory over UCLA on Saturday, the Huskies played without their top two cornerbacks. In addition to Murphy’s absence, junior Jordan Miller missed his first game since suffering a season-ending broken ankle.
It’s unclear if Murphy will be available for Saturday’s game against rival Oregon (7 p.m., FS1), but the update at least offers some positive news after a string of injuries.
On Monday, Petersen announced that freshman tight end Hunter Bryant will miss significant time with a leg injury. The Huskies were already playing without starting left tackle Trey Adams, starting slot receiver Chico McClatcher and reserve tight end David Ajamu, all out for the season.
