The Huskies continued their torrid pace of landing commitments adding three-star offensive lineman Soane Faasolo on Thursday.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound lineman comes to Washington from Menlo-Atherton High in Menlo Park, Calif. He becomes the 15th commitment in the 2023 class so far for the Huskies, including fellow OL recruits Zachary Henning, Elishah Jackett and Landen Hatchett.

“Thank you God for everything you’ve done for me, it’s been a blessing!” Faasolo tweeted. “I also wanna say thank you to my friends and family for being by my side. To my parents, thank you for everything you gave me, you made me the young man I am today. To all my coaches in my life, I thank you for the life lessons I learned in my life. So let’s get this over with!!! I’m committing to the University of Washington!!! Go Dawgs”