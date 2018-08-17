Who's the cleanest coach in the country? In terms of recruiting and the program he runs, coaches surveyed around the country said Chris Petersen. Absent from the list? A single SEC coach.
OKG see OKG. OK, even non-OKGs see.
Chris Petersen has always been known as one of the good guys in college football. For years, he was the giant-killer who was forever loyal to his blue-hued underdogs at Boise State. Before Washington finally lured him into the Power Five, Petersen had reportedly spurned USC.
He brought sea change to UW in taking over for Steve Sarkisian, cleaning house and instituting his “Our Kinda Guy” philosophy. He’s even been ahead of the #MeToo reckoning spreading through college campuses. The fruits born from it? A perennial Pac-12 contender, some top-five rankings, a trip to the College Football Playoff – and the enduring respect of his peers, according to a new CBS coaches survey.
Coach Pete received the most votes, tied with Stanford’s David Shaw, of any coach in response to the question: “Which of your peers do you believe is completely clean and by the book in running his team?”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Earl Thomas almost an afterthought as Seahawks end training camp
- Back from major surgery, Trey Adams making presence felt on Huskies' offensive line
- Seahawks end-of-training camp awards: Standout player, biggest enigma, best quote, and more VIEW
- Introducing the Seattle Times' 2018 preseason state high school football rankings
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
As our Larry Stone wrote, Petersen is showing it’s possible to win without selling your soul.
From one coach who responded: “Coach Petersen. I know how he recruits, how he coaches. You don’t hear anything — tampering, poaching, transfers. You don’t hear any of that. I believe the perception and reality are the same thing. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Here are the full results, via CBS:
Coach,School,Votes,Career Win %*
Chris Petersen,Washington,17 percent,.816
David Shaw,Stanford,17 percent,.768
David Cutcliffe,Duke,13 percent,.518
Bill Snyder,Kansas State,8 percent,.654
Mark Dantonio,Michigan State,8 percent,.656
Craig Bohl,Wyoming,8 percent,.674
Paul Chryst,Wisconsin,8 percent,.671
Interestingly, in the “also receiving votes” category were Urban Meyer at Ohio State and Gary Patterson at TCU, two coaches at programs enveloped in scandal recently. Who knows the reasoning there, but even they’re getting votes where not a single SEC coach is.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.