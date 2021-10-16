For a fraction of a second, it looked like it might be a touchdown that would draw Washington even against UCLA with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Morris’ pass was momentarily in Jalen McMillan’s grasp near the end zone. But the underthrown pass was bobbled, and it was UCLA’s Devin Kirkwood who ended up catching it.

It has been that kind of season for Morris, the Huskies’ redshirt freshman quarterback. He threw a pair of interceptions in the Huskies’ 24-17 loss Saturday night at Husky Stadium to bring his Pac-12-leading total to eight for the season.

Some of the interceptions have not been Morris’ fault, but the mistakes are a big reason the Huskies are 2-4 at the midpoint of the season. They have committed 12 turnovers this season to just eight for their opponents.

“We talked over the bye week about making sure we are trying to flip over our turnover margin and making sure we are protecting the football better and getting the ball back on defense, and unfortunately, we were not able to do that tonight,” said UW coach Jimmy Lake. “Losing 2-0 in the turnover battle, ultimately I thought was the big difference.

“If we don’t turn the ball over there, we finish some drives and put some more points on the board, and then, of course, if we get some takeaways, less points for them.”

Morris’ first interception Saturday came on the Huskies’ first possession of the game. Morris was under siege and the ball was tipped by an oncoming rusher, causing the ball to fall well short of its intended target.

UCLA was unable to capitalize on that turnover, but the second interception — on UW’s final drive — proved much more costly.

That is because the Bruins were able to run the final 4:50 off the clock by rushing for three first downs even though everyone in the stadium knew that UCLA would be running the ball.

That Morris never got the chance to make amends for the second interception was not his fault. But that doesn’t change that Washington’s final play was disastrous, and it was more painful because it was so close to being terrific for the Huskies.

But for now, Morris remains UW’s starting quarterback.

“Not at this point, I do not,” Lake said when asked if he thought he needed to consider making a change. “We’ve got to watch the film and see how it exactly went down. … Interceptions aren’t always on the quarterback. The knee-jerk reaction is the interception is on the quarterback, but sometimes it can be on the protection — there is a guy in his face and he couldn’t step into the throw, and sometimes it’s on the pass-catcher.”