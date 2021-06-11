For the second time this month, the Huskies have added a heralded in-state offensive lineman. On Friday, Washington secured its third lineman in the 2022 class with Graham-Kapowsin High’s Vega Ioane announcing his commitment to the Huskies.

The 6-foot-4, 280 pound inside lineman is billed as a three-star recruit and as the No. 9-ranked prospect out of Washington in the 2022 class, according to 247sports composite rankings. Ioane also had offers from Pac-12 competitors California, UCLA, USC and WSU.

Ioane joins a 2022 offensive line class that already includes O’Dea’s Mark Nabou, a three-star recruit who announced his commitment earlier this month, and three-star Scottsdale, Arizona, product Parker Brailsford. UW likely has room for one more offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

UW’s 2022 class currently constitutes Ioane, Nabou, Brailsford, wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Chance Bogan and quarterback Jackson Stratton. The Huskies are still searching for their first defensive commit.

With the recruiting dead period — which began in March 2020 due to COVID-19 — now over, the Huskies are allowed to host on-campus visits for the first time in more than a year.