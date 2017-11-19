Final: No. 16 Huskies 33, Utah 30

Player of the game: Myles Gaskin. The Huskies’ junior running back had 17 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, plus six catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. He became UW’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns, now with 39 in his career.

Key stat: 10 — points scored by UW in the final 58 seconds.

Another key stat: 14 — yards gained on Jake Browning’s fourth-and-10 pass to Andre Baccellia with 1:37 remaining.



One more key stat: 38 — the distance, in yards, of Tristan Vizcaino’s game-winning kick as time expired.

Quote: “I’m kind of at a loss for words for it. It felt great, one of the best if not the best feeling you can have as a kicker.” — Tristan Vizcaino

UW notes:

• Two Huskies made their first career starts: Jacob Kizer at tight end and Ryan Bowman at outside linebacker.

• Myles Gaskin broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, running into the endzone for the 38th time in 38 career games. He added his 39th career TD and moved up the Pac-12 record books, and is tied with Steven Jackson of Oregon State and Tommy Vardell of Stanford for 17th most in Conference history. Gaskin also added to his school-record total of 43 touchdowns, five more than Bishop Sankey (2011-13) and George Wilson (1923-25).

• Jake Browning broke the school record for passing touchdowns in the second quarter, connecting with Lavon Coleman for a 7-yard TD. He added another TD later and is up to 77 career TD’s, breaking a tie with Keith Price (75). He is also now tied with John Elway (Stanford) for 14th all-time in Pac-12 history.

• Browning went over 300 yards passing for the seventh time in his career. His 354 yards were the fourth most he has accounted for in his career and his second highest total in Husky Stadium.

• The 76-yard touchdown pass, Browning to Myles Gaskin, was the longest play from scrimmage this season by the Huskies. It was the third longest TD pass in Browning’s career (longest was 81 to Dwayne Washington in 2015) and the longest reception in Gaskin’s career. He has two rushes longer (86 and 78) in his career.

• Gaskin recorded a career high 114 receiving yards. It is the most by a UW running back since Dwayne Washington had 131 receiving yards against Utah State in 2015.

• Taylor Rapp picked off his first pass of the season, the fifth interception of his career.

• Brandon Wellington recorded his first career sack, getting Tyler Huntley for minus-9 yards in the second quarter. He is the 16th different Husky to record a sack this season.

• Dante Pettis moved up several UW career receiving lists today. He is now sixth all-time in career receptions (160) and fifth in yards (2,201). His next two receptions will move him past Paul Skansi (161) and then Kasen Williams (162). Next up on the receiving yards list in fourth: Jerome Pathon (2,275).

• Today’s three-point win was the closest home victory since the Huskies beat Oregon State 20-17 on Oct. 27, 2012. Since that win, the Huskies are 27-8 at home and the only other UW victory that was by less than 10 points came on Sept. 6, 2014 in a 59-52 win over Eastern Washington, which was the home debut for Chris Petersen.