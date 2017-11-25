Cougars' minus-24 yards rushing are the fewest by either team in the 110-year history of the Apple Cup.

Final: No. 15 Huskies 41, No. 14 Cougars 14

Player of the game: Myles Gaskin. The junior running back had one of the best games of his career, rushing for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

Key stat: 4 — turnovers by WSU’s Luke Falk. In three career games against UW, Falk has eight interceptions and three touchdown passes.

Another key stat: 0 — turnovers by the Huskies.

Yet another key stat: minus-24 — Cougars’ rushing total, the lowest rushing output by either team in the 110-year history of the Apple Cup.

Quote: “We played anxious, played frantic, over-ran things, over-pursued things, over tried, over extended, all the overs. Over-shot, over ran, over pursued, over-extended. We had a lot of overextended. Over threw, we had a couple of those. You know, the biggest thing, team as a whole needs to settle down.” — WSU coach Mike Leach

UW notes:

— Myles Gaskin added to his school record and became the 16th Pac-12 player to reach 40 career rushing TD’s when he scored from 2-yards out on UW’s first drive. He scored three more times to move up to 43 for his career and he now has solo possession for 11th most all-time most in Pac-12 history and one shy of tying for 9th most in Conference history.

— Gaskin also added to his school-record total of 47 touchdowns (43 rush, 4 receiving), nine more than Bishop Sankey.

— Gaskin tied a career high with four rushing TDs is the first Husky to do four or more twice in their career. and Hugh McElhenny holds the record for rushing TDs in an Apple Cup with 5 in 1950.

— Gaskin has nine rushing touchdowns over the last three games (3 vs. Stanford, 2 vs. Utah and 4 vs. Washington State). It is the second most in a three-game span, trailing only Corey Dillon who had 10 in a three-game-span during the 1996 season.

— The 192 yards Gaskin amassed were the ninth most by a Husky in the Apple Cup.

— Gaskin went over 100 yards rushing for the sixth time this season and the 19th time in his career. He only trails today’s Husky Legend Chris Polk (20) for most career 100-yard games on the ground.

— Gaskin is up to 3,957 career yards for a 101.5 per game average, which ranks first in UW history.

— Jojo McIntosh and Ezekiel Turner each recorded their first interceptions of the season during the first half, and the second of their careers. McIntosh’s previous pick was as a freshman in 2015 vs. Arizona. Turner’s first career pick was in the 2016 Pac-12 Championship game vs. Colorado.

— In the second quarter, Jake Browning scored his sixth rushing TD of the season, the 11th of his career.

— The 44-yard field goal by senior Tristan Vizcaino was a career long.

— The Huskies held an opponent scoreless in the first half for the third time this season: also Oregon State and California.

—Washington has a 130-35 scoring advantage in the second quarter this season after outscoring WSU, 17-0.

— Tonight’s attendance of 71,265 was a season high and the sixth largest crowd since Husky Stadium re-opened in 2013. Washington averaged 68,822 fans at home this season, the highest mark since 2003.

— UW’s fifth win in a row in the Apple Cup equals the fifth-longest streak by UW in the series.

— The Huskies reached 10 wins in a season for the 14th time. It was fourth time they have done it in consecutive seasons (also 1990-91, 1981-82, 1959-60).

— The Huskies’ 22 wins over two years equals the 1990-91 seasons for most in a two-year span.

— Washington held the Cougars to minus-24 rushing yards. It is the second time this year the Huskies have held a Pac-12 opponent to minus yards rushing (also -40 vs. California). The negative 24 yards is the fifth best by a Husky defense in history and the best they have ever done against the Cougars.

— The Huskies were 7-0 at home for their first undefeated season at Husky Stadium since 2001.