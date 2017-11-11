Stanford's David Shaw on Bryce Love: "I don't know if you can ask anything more of a football player. I don't know if you can find a better football player in America than Bryce Love."
Final: Stanford 30, No. 9 Huskies 22
Key stat: 10 — Stanford has 10 third-down conversions on 18 attempts.
Another key stat: 36 — Stanford held the ball for 36 minutes, 5 seconds
One more key stat: 30 — UW’s defense allowed 30 points for the first time since 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Player of the game: Bryce Love — the Stanford junior running back had 30 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
UW player of the game: Myles Gaskin — junior running back had 18 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns, reaching 1,000 yards for the third consecutive season and tying Bishop Sankey’s school record with 37 career rushing touchdowns.
Quote: “Oh, and then there’s Bryce Love (playing) on the one leg, 30 carries, 170 yards, and three touchdowns. Give me a break. His pain tolerance is through the roof. We had to keep checking him just to make sure that he was OK, to make sure that he was functional, because he’ll never say that he’s not going to play. … From start to finish and pours his heart out for his teammates. I don’t know if you can ask anything more of a football player. I don’t know if you can find a better football player in America than Bryce Love.” — Stanford coach David Shaw
Myles Gaskin inches @UW_Football closer with his third touchdown of the night.
@FS1 pic.twitter.com/kyP7tsyTsF
— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 11, 2017
Upset city!
