Oregon's 31 passing yards are the fewest by a Pac-12 opponent against the Huskies since 1994.
Final score: No. 12 Huskies 38, Oregon 3
Player of the game: Dante Pettis. The senior receiver broke the all-time NCAA record with his ninth career punt-return touchdown, a 64-yard return early in the second quarter to give Washington a 10-3 lead.
Key stat: 31 — passing yards by Oregon, the fewest by a Pac-12 opponent against the Huskies since 1994 (Oregon State, 23 yards).
Another key stat: 0 — the Ducks didn’t have a single play of 20 yards vs. UW’s defense.
UW notes:
- Washington has held its opponents under 28 points in 23 straight games. The Huskies defense has allowed eight touchdowns in nine games.
- Washington’s defense allowed its fewest amount of yards through the air (31) since Oct. 9, 2004 vs. San Jose State when they allowed 22 yards passing in their lone win of the season, 21-6.
- The Huskies earned their first victory over the Ducks in Seattle since 2003 and won consecutive games in the series for the first time since 2002-03.
- The three points scored by the Ducks were the fewest by either team in the series since the Huskies beat the Ducks 24-3 in 1992. The points were the fewest scored by the Ducks since they were shutout, 16-0, by UCLA on Nov. 24, 2007.
- The Huskies have now outscored opponents 111-16 in the third quarter and 96-19 in the second quarter.
- Dante Pettis set the new NCAA record with nine in his career, passing Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma).
- His 4 punt return TDs in one season ties a Pac-12 record, also Cliff Harris (Oregon, 2010) and DeSean Jackson (Cal, 2006).
- His 64-yard return TD moved him to 1,258 for his career, passing Sammy Stroughter (OSU, 1,235) and Keenan Howry (Oregon, 1,221) for the all-time most punt return yards in Pac-12 history.
- Keishawn Bierria tied a UW school record with his 8th career fumble recovery. He is now tied with Chico Fraley, Ricky Andrews and Travis Richardson for the all-time lead.
- Myles Gaskin moved up the record books in several UW rushing categories with his 34-yard TD scamper in the second quarter. On the play he passed Bishop Sankey (3,470) for third on the career rushing-yard list. He now has 3,593 and now only trails Napoleon Kaufman (4,106) and Chris Polk (4,049). It was also his 34th career rushing TD, tying him with Kaufman for 2nd most in UW history. Sankey (37) is the all-time UW leader.
- The 34-yard rushing TD was also Gaskin’s 10th this season. He is the only Husky to ever rush for 10 or more TD’s three or more times in their career.
- Gaskin went over 100 yards on the ground for the fourth time this year, second-consecutive game and the 18th time in his career. He passes Napoleon Kaufman for solo possession of second all-time for career 100-yard games, trailing only Chirs Polk (21).
- Jake Browning got into the record-setting day by tossing two touchdowns in the third quarter to equal Keith Price for the all-time UW record with 75. He also moves into a tie for 16th all-time in Pac-12 history, tied with Kevin Hogan (Stanford), Brett Hundley (UCLA) and Price.
- Tevis Bartlett had UW’s first interception since the Colorado game when the Huskies picked three. It was Bartlett’s second interception of the year.
