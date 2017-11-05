Oregon's 31 passing yards are the fewest by a Pac-12 opponent against the Huskies since 1994.

Final score: No. 12 Huskies 38, Oregon 3

Player of the game: Dante Pettis. The senior receiver broke the all-time NCAA record with his ninth career punt-return touchdown, a 64-yard return early in the second quarter to give Washington a 10-3 lead.

Key stat: 31 — passing yards by Oregon, the fewest by a Pac-12 opponent against the Huskies since 1994 (Oregon State, 23 yards).

Another key stat: 0 — the Ducks didn’t have a single play of 20 yards vs. UW’s defense.

UW notes:

Washington has held its opponents under 28 points in 23 straight games. The Huskies defense has allowed eight touchdowns in nine games.

Washington’s defense allowed its fewest amount of yards through the air (31) since Oct. 9, 2004 vs. San Jose State when they allowed 22 yards passing in their lone win of the season, 21-6.

The Huskies earned their first victory over the Ducks in Seattle since 2003 and won consecutive games in the series for the first time since 2002-03.

The three points scored by the Ducks were the fewest by either team in the series since the Huskies beat the Ducks 24-3 in 1992. The points were the fewest scored by the Ducks since they were shutout, 16-0, by UCLA on Nov. 24, 2007.

The Huskies have now outscored opponents 111-16 in the third quarter and 96-19 in the second quarter.

Dante Pettis set the new NCAA record with nine in his career, passing Wes Welker (Texas Tech) and Antonio Perkins (Oklahoma).

His 4 punt return TDs in one season ties a Pac-12 record, also Cliff Harris (Oregon, 2010) and DeSean Jackson (Cal, 2006).

His 64-yard return TD moved him to 1,258 for his career, passing Sammy Stroughter (OSU, 1,235) and Keenan Howry (Oregon, 1,221) for the all-time most punt return yards in Pac-12 history.