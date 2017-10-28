The Huskies’ 12 pass attempts were their fewest since Nov. 14, 1981.

Final: No. 12 Washington 44, UCLA 23

Key stat: 333 — yards rushing for the Huskies, most since UW ran for 378 yards at Oregon in 2016.

Player of the game: Junior RB Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 169 yards on 27 carries.

Next: Huskies host Oregon at Husky Stadium next Saturday. ESPN/Fox to announce game time on Sunday. Here are the three options.

Highlights:

UW notes:

— The Huskies’ 12 pass attempts were their fewest since Nov. 14, 1981 when they attempted 10 against USC in a swirling, rainy day at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won that game, 13-3.

— Of the Huskies 70 plays, 58 were rushes (83 percent). It’s the fourth time in the Chris Petersen era that the Huskies have gained over 300 yards in a game on the ground.

— Washington has held its opponents under 28 points in 22 straight games. The Huskies defense has now allowed eight touchdowns in eight games.

— Jake Browning went over the 8,000-yard career passing mark in the first quarter to become the third Husky to do so and the 37th Pac-12 player overall to eclipse the mark. He joins current conference signal callers Josh Rosen and Luke Falk with over 8,000 yards through the air.

— Browning has rushed for a touchdown in four-straight games and has now scored using his legs five times this season.

— Salvon Ahmed took a kick back 82 yards in the second quarter for the fifth longest non-scoring kickoff return in UW history.

— The Huskies ran 32 plays in the first half, 27 of which were rushes. The Dawgs gained 150 yards on the ground in the first half, led by Myles Gaskin’s 80 yards.

— Myles Gaskin went over 100 yards on the ground for the third time this year and the 17th time in his career. He moves into a second-place tie with Napoleon Kaufman for UW career 100-yard games, trailing only Chirs Polk (21).

— With 169 yards, Myles Gaskin now has 3,470 for his career. He is 26 yards from tying Bishop Sankey for third all-time in UW history. His 169 yards were the fourth most of his UW career.

— Gaskin collected his 33rd career rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He trails only Napoleon Kaufman an (34) and Bishop Sankey (37) on UW’s career list.

— Lavon Coleman rushed for three touchdowns today, his first multi-rushing TD game of the season and second of his career. The other time: last year’s Apple Cup. It was the first time a running back has collected three TD’s on the ground since Myles Gaskin collected four vs. Southern Miss in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

— Dante Pettis now has 1,194 career punt return yards, passing two Pac-12 players (Terry Obee, Oregon and Delta O’Neal, Cal) for third on the Pac-12 career list for punt return yards. He now trails only Sammy Stroughter of OSU (1,235) and Keenan Howry of Oregon (1,221).