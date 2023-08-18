“You had to change the narrative. To do that, you had to build relationships. Relationships take time. They take energy and work. It wasn’t going to be an overnight fix, and it certainly wasn’t there. Everything was like pushing a boulder up the hill. It was Sisyphus. Keep pushing. Keep pushing.” — Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb

Some boulders are bigger than others.

On Dec. 12, 2013, Chris Creighton stood at a podium in Ypsilanti, Mich., jammed his left hand high above his head and said: “Wherever we are as a football program, there’s a line above it, and that’s our potential. The area between those two lines is a GAP … ”

(He expelled this word like an irritating exclamation point, as if offended by the prospect of untapped potential.)

“ … and we’re going to close the gap,” concluded the 44-year-old football coach, a slab of concrete conviction.

At Eastern Michigan, the gap was gaping.

Before Creighton’s appointment, the Eagles had achieved a single Division I bowl berth in 122 years of play. It had been 18 years since their last winning season, a 6-5 finish in 1995. Of their previous seven coaches, six had been fired.

With an Eastern Michigan pin and a growing grin, Creighton accepted college football’s biggest boulder.

Advertising

Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb and Ron McKeefery — assistants on Creighton’s inaugural staff — forged a bond that eventually brought each to Washington. From a shared apartment to the edge of a Pac-12 title, they’ve always been prepared to push.

“For whatever else you say about EMU’s football program — and for decades, no one has said much — this is clear: it may be the toughest place to win in Division I football,” the Detroit Free Press’ Shawn Windsor wrote in 2018.

This was especially so for Creighton and Co., considering the circumstances. EMU wide receiver Demarius Reed had been shot and killed less than two months earlier. Previous coach Ron English was abruptly fired with three games left in a 2-10 season, after a profanity-laced tirade was recorded and leaked to athletic director Heather Lyke.

Plus, tragedy and scandal aside … there was the matter of Michigan. EMU’s Rynearson Stadium — capacity 30,200 — sits less than six miles from the University of Michigan, shriveling in The Big House’s massive shadow. While the Wolverines annually led the FBS in attendance, EMU sat last in consecutive seasons — averaging 4,267 fans per game in 2011, 3,923 in 2012 and 4,051 in 2013.

Cultivating a following at a commuter school was/is a perplexing puzzle. Only 3,700 of the university’s roughly 23,000 students lived on or next to campus in 2019, according to the Detroit Free Press. Ian Eriksen — an EMU running back from 2014-18 — told The Seattle Times “people go there and pursue their degrees, but it’s not like they were hanging around on Saturdays tailgating, going to games. There was no real tailgate atmosphere, and people didn’t even know there was football games.”

So there stood Creighton, at the base of a metaphorical mountain, facing the gaping gap.

Advertising

· · ·

Granted, Creighton knew how to climb.

The former Roosevelt High School quarterback spent part of his childhood in Seattle, splitting time between slinging touchdowns and scaling peaks. He summitted Mount Hood, Mount Rainier and more. And after completing his career as a quarterback at Kenyon College, Creighton’s passions coalesced.

As a coach he found immediate success at NAIA Ottawa (32-9 from 1997-2000), Division III Wabash (63-15 from 2001-07) and FCS Drake (44-22 from 2008-13). And while on a trip to Tanzania in 2011 he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with his team.

For Creighton, mountain climbing was a transformative team-building tool; it was more than a metaphor. As a 27-year-old first-time head coach, he took Ottawa (Kan.) University’s senior players to Pikes Peak in Colorado, climbing while carrying 40-pound rocks. That team flipped from 1-9 to 9-2 in Creighton’s first season.

One of its standout senior safeties was McKeefery.

“I told my wife if coach Creighton ever got an FBS head job, I was going to leave where I was at,” said McKeefery, now UW’s head strength and conditioning coach. “So I was actually with the [Cincinnati] Bengals, and he called [in December 2013].

“Your first reaction is, ‘It’s Eastern Michigan.’ They hadn’t had a winning season in almost 20 years. You’re leaving the NFL for a place most people wouldn’t go. But for me, I knew if he was involved it was going to change. I knew that 100 percent. I knew he would bring in great people, which he did.”

Exhibit A: Kalen DeBoer.

For UW’s current coach, Eastern Michigan represented a first crack as an FBS coordinator. The former Sioux Falls wide receiver had compiled a 67-3 record and three NAIA championships as the coach at his alma mater before spending four seasons (2010-13) as the offensive coordinator at FCS Southern Illinois.

Advertising

“First impression was that he was just the most positive, charismatic guy on the planet,” McKeefery said of the Huskies’ coach.

And yet, Creighton still had to fill out the rest of his staff — and DeBoer had an idea.

“Kalen just said, ‘Look, I’ve got the perfect offensive-line coach,’ ” Creighton recalled, “and he was.”

Exhibit B: Ryan Grubb.

Though Grubb spent three seasons (2007-09) as DeBoer’s offensive-line coach at Sioux Falls, he still had to interview. He showed up with a blue binder labeled, “EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL — OFFENSIVE LINE — RYAN GRUBB,” filled with plays and formations and philosophies.

DeBoer keeps that old interview book in his office a decade later.

“That was the starting point,” Grubb said. “Then [after getting the job] I drove through a 15-hour blizzard to get there and parked my truck, took the NCAA recruiting test and was out at the hotel within an hour for an official visit.”

Sponsored

For DeBoer, Grubb and McKeefery, there was no time to waste — and little space. The three shared a married housing apartment intended for students while searching for more permanent places to live. The unit consisted of a living room and kitchen on the ground floor, and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

In this instance, “air mattress” was an oxymoron.

“You want to talk about our head coach?” McKeefery said. “Here he is, the offensive coordinator. And Kalen DeBoer is sleeping on the ground. It was hardly even an air mattress. He’s sleeping on this cold cement floor in this crappy apartment. He gave a room to me, and gave the other room to Grubb.

“When I was debating taking the job at [Fresno State with DeBoer in 2021], I remembered the type of guy that dude is. He’s humble as can be, won a thousand games before that, had a ton of success, and the dude is sleeping on the floor with a blanket that doesn’t cover him. Instant friendship. Instant respect.”

· · ·

Here’s the thing about Sisyphus:

He never saw the summit.

According to Greek mythology, the trickster was doomed by Zeus to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity. Every time he neared the top, the boulder rolled defiantly down.

The gap, in this case, could never close.

Creighton’s first two seasons at Eastern Michigan may have felt similarly futile. Nine years later, DeBoer keeps a note in his phone — gathered during a winter 2014 coaches meeting — titled “The Brutal Facts of Reality”:

team has difficult time overcoming adversity

only handful of guys chose the ‘E’ over another FBS program

4,051 average attendance

fastest 40 was a 4.68

haven’t used 85 scholarships in the last seven years

small weight room

no administrative assistant

high school relations are down

outside perception of the school and program is down

lack of internal school pride

Creighton and Co. also asked Eastern Michigan’s returning players to complete an anonymous survey assessing the Eagles’ strengths and weaknesses.

Advertising

Team perceptions

Unity: 5.1/10

Player leadership: 2.6/10

Commitment: 4.9/10

Work ethic: 4.05/10

Discipline: 3.5/10

Community service: 1.4/10

Talent and ability: 8/10

Belief: 4.2/10

Creighton’s first two seasons yielded unsurprising results, as the Eagles finished 2-10 in 2014 and 1-11 in 2015. But the low point actually arrived the following spring, when an episode of HBO’s “Real Sports” analyzed whether EMU should consider dropping football.

Why keep pushing against gravity?

“We’re 3-21 after two years, we’re on the road recruiting, and there’s national articles all over the place about how Eastern Michigan is either going to drop football or go Division II,” Creighton said. “Our coaches would go into high schools, and coaches are handing them The Washington Post or the Houston Chronicle, going, ‘Have you seen this?’ ”

“The hardest time was really that spring, after the two years together, when the whole country was like, ‘You guys are literally so garbage that they’re going to take the program away.’ ”

· · ·

Instead, Creighton entered his athletic director’s office that offseason, took out a piece of paper and wrote one word:

UNDETERRED

“We do a theme every season,” Creighton explained. “We talked about a boulder, where nine-tenths of it is buried underground. The first year was just digging. It was like, ‘OK, what are we up against? Let’s uncover how deep this is.’ The second year was getting everybody onto one side of the boulder and starting to push, but it’s not moving.

“Our theme for 2016 was, ‘Let’s roll.’ ”

Under DeBoer’s watch, Eastern’s offense erupted — setting school records for points (385), first downs (303), total offense (5,917 yards), passing yards (3,849) and touchdown passes (25) in 2016. Grubb routinely practiced for a future as an offensive coordinator, going back through game film and considering what he’d call.

Advertising

That film is familiar.

“I was looking at some of our [UW] film, and it was like, ‘Man, we did this same thing in ’14, ’15, ’16 at Eastern,’ ” said Shaq Vann, a former EMU running back who joined UW as a graduate assistant this offseason. “You get your best players in the best situations to go make plays, and you give them the ball. You’re putting your running back out in motion, quick screens, tossing them the ball, inside zones, all these crazy motions, getting lined up fast and trying to confuse defenses.

“Everybody sees it at Washington now and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ But we were doing it back then.”

It was paying dividends.

Eastern Michigan started 4-1 in 2016, with wins over Josh Allen’s Wyoming Cowboys and defending Mid-American champion Bowling Green. On Nov. 8 — Election Day — the Eagles erased a 21-0 deficit to dramatically down Ball State, 48-41. They sealed seven wins and a bowl bid two weeks later, with a 26-21 win over Central Michigan.

“We were bowl eligible at six wins. But being Eastern, there was no guarantee,” Grubb said. “Someone might have been like, ‘No, we’re not taking them.’ So to get our seventh win at home against Central … I remember playing Central our first year at home [a 38-7 loss], and they were just bigger and stronger and tougher, and our kids would fold.

“That third year, we did that to them. It was a great feeling. We knew when we were 7-5, ‘We’re for sure going to a bowl game.’ That was just so special.”

Indeed, Eastern snapped a 20-season streak without a winning record and secured its first bowl berth in 29 years. After a 24-20 loss to Old Dominion in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl, the Eagles finished 7-6.

Advertising

And for many, such a season might seem inconspicuous.

Not so in Ypsilanti.

“Going 11-2 and flipping this program [at Washington] is special,” said Grubb, now perhaps the country’s most coveted offensive coordinator. “We’ve gone undefeated [at Sioux Falls], 15-0, national-title seasons. And I’d put that Eastern year up there with any of them. I really would.”

“Looking back on what we accomplished and how far we took it in those three years,” DeBoer added, “that’s as good a job as we’ve ever done.”

Concluded Creighton: “Our defensive coordinator [Neal Neathery], we started coaching together 26 years ago, and he joined us for that 2016 year. That was his first year here. He told me after that season, ‘I don’t care what happens. You’ll never have a better season than what just happened here.’ ”

· · ·

Better? No.

Bigger? You bet.

Following the bowl game, DeBoer and Grubb left to accept the same positions under Jeff Tedford at Fresno State. (McKeefery, too, had departed a season earlier to be closer to family, though he joined the Eagles in the Bahamas as an honorary coach.)

But by this time the boulder was already rolling.

The narrative was beginning to change.

“If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought we won the Super Bowl [in 2016],” Vann said. “Forever, everybody said, ‘This program’s cursed.’ We went from the Emus to the Eagles. We got to that bowl game, and that was just the start of it. The program has been to four bowl games [since] and just won one this past year.

“Someone had to be the leader, and that team was the leader for everybody else. All that school needed was a breakthrough, and we did that in ‘16.”

Advertising

In nine seasons (and counting) under Creighton, the Eagles have gradually closed the gap. They averaged 17,677 fans in 2016, the largest increase in the nation. They eclipsed six wins in five of their past seven seasons, culminating in a 9-4 2022 campaign — and a Idaho Potato Bowl win over San Jose State. They also produced Power Five upsets of Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018, Illinois in 2019 and Arizona State (a MAC member’s first regular season win over a Pac-12 program) in 2022.

It’s a trend Creighton and Co. are hoping continues inside Husky Stadium in 2024.

Speaking of which, DeBoer was introduced as Washington’s coach on Nov. 30, 2021.

A day later he received the only voicemail still saved in his phone.

“I’m just so excited, man,” Creighton said in a call Dec. 1. “I grew up walking to those [UW] games and trying to go to the locker room to get a sweatband afterwards from Steve Pelluer. It’s just such a great fit. I don’t know. I’m just super, super excited and proud and all of those things. So I don’t want to hear from you until like February or something when you’re driving home [from work]. You got a bajillion things to do. But I had to call and tell you … ”

After a momentary pause, Creighton started singing.

“ … Bow down to Washington! Bow down to Washington! I love it, man. Have a great day. Bye.”

Of course, UW flipped from 4-8 to 11-2 last fall — including a 27-20 Alamo Bowl win over Texas on the nine-year anniversary of DeBoer’s job interview at Eastern Michigan.

DeBoer, Grubb and McKeefery weren’t intimidated by the prospect of a collective climb.

They’ve all seen bigger boulders.