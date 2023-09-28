Washington’s most impactful roster development this offseason was a wave of returning talent — as quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, left tackle Troy Fautanu and edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui each postponed an NFL plunge.

But, beyond that core, the Huskies needed more.

Which is why Kalen DeBoer and Co. added 10 transfers this offseason, with the intention of developing depth and addressing Washington’s weaknesses.

To improve a dreadful pass defense, UW added a pair of corners — Oklahoma State’s Jabbar Muhammad and Oregon’s Darren Barkins. To replace departing tailback Wayne Taulapapa, UW targeted Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson and Arizona State’s Daniyel Ngata. To bolster positional depth, UW assembled Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas, USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee and more.

In doing so, DeBoer rapidly smoothed his roster’s rougher edges.

With encouraging early returns.

“I feel phenomenal about [the group of transfers],” DeBoer said Monday. “Because they’re not just great players that are helping us, they’re really great people. You hope that’s the case when you recruit and bring them in. But through the spring, and then really after the spring — sitting with them and having one-on-one meetings with each of those guys and hearing how their experience has been as a transfer coming in and how the rest of the team has opened their arms to these guys individually — I think that’s the type of culture and team that we have right now.

“If you come in and you work really hard and you want to sacrifice and commit to this group, they’ll open up their arms to you and be happy that you’re a part of it. With anyone that can make us better like these guys are doing, we’re excited. I appreciate these guys coming in and I’m glad they’re here.”

For obvious reasons. While it’s unrealistic to expect every transfer to make an immediate impact, several have excelled in critical spots.

Despite being listed at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, Muhammad has loomed large — allowing just four catches (on 17 targets) for 30 yards and zero touchdowns in his first four games. UW’s pass defense has statistically improved — ranking fifth nationally in interceptions (7), seventh in opponent completion percentage (50.6%) and 15th in opponent pass efficiency rating (103.90).

“No matter how you cook it, there’s going to be a lot of 1-on-1s out there,” said UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. “Jabbar’s just super confident in being by himself. I think that allows us to do some things schematically to change some pictures on people, when we’re really confident in what he’s doing on the field.

“Not only does he have fantastic physical attributes as a player, but [he’s] just veteran. The dude has a lot of confidence. He knows our scheme inside and out. It’s like he’s been here the whole time. He’s a leader for us.”

And after missing the Tulsa game with a minor injury, Johnson has started to find his footing — totaling 137 rushing yards, 7.6 yards per carry and a touchdown in wins over Cal and Michigan State. The 6-0, 218-pounder said this week “I’m feeling a lot better than I did week one, I can definitely tell you that. They just wanted to make sure I was at my best [by sitting me against Tulsa]. That was definitely big for me. That was big for my body, getting close to 100% healthy.”

A healthy Johnson is a problem for opposing defenses.

And not just in the running game.

“You see him in the pass game being pretty consistent, whether it’s catching the ball or in protection,” DeBoer said. “He’s great in protection. He’s thick. He’s got heavy hands when he hits you. When you’re a blitzer, or even if he had to block a lineman, he’s a physical kid.

“Now, running the football you see that show up, where the pile’s moving forward. He’s going to run through arm tackles for sure. He runs through those low ankle grabs that might get you once in a while. But he’s catching the ball out of the backfield very confidently. You can see him not having to think as much. So it’s just a matter of continuing to get more reps and grow by playing more snaps.”

The same can be said of sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has flashed in four games as a pass-catcher and kick returner. Even Cuevas has worked into a crowded tight end rotation — notching a 31-yard touchdown against Boise State and a 57-yard reception against Michigan State, before notching a season-high 23 snaps in last weekend’s win over Cal.

“His prowess as a blocker goes a little bit unsaid,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said of Cuevas. “He’s really physical and I think that’s the part that we like. He obviously can catch the ball and get down the field and be a threat that way. But I think Josh really possesses a suddenness in the run game and sweeps and things like that, where he can get into people. He’s really a fearless player and we love that about him.”

Added tight ends coach Nick Sheridan: “He’s certainly earned trust and confidence with not just his coaches but his teammates with how he’s worked. It was great getting him here in the spring. He went through some growing pains learning the offense, and then just continued to work hard.”

So far, the Huskies’ transfer portal work is paying off.

But in the months ahead, more is needed.

“We never want to be satisfied, because we’ve got so much more to prove,” Johnson said. “It’s great to see that we’re the No. 7 team in the country. But we’ve got bigger aspirations, bigger goals we’re still trying to accomplish. So we’re not done yet.”

UW 2023 incoming transfers — progress report

CB Jabbar Muhammad: 4 games (4 starts), 8 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 INT

Advertising

WR Germie Bernard: 4 games, 9 catches, 133 receiving yards, 2 TD, 184 kick return yards

RB Dillon Johnson: 3 games (3 starts), 149 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 2 TD

TE Josh Cuevas: 4 games, 2 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

LB Ralen Goforth: 4 games, 10 tackles

CB Darren Barkins: 3 games, 3 tackles

OT Jalen Klemm: participated in 3 games as UW’s backup left tackle

RB Daniyel Ngata: 2 games, 23 rushing yards, 3.3 YPC, 1 TD

Edge Zach Durfee: NCAA denied waiver for immediate eligibility

QB Will Haskell: has not appeared in a game