It’s not nature versus nurture.

It’s all of the above.

Elijah Jackson was born into a family of achieving athletes, of point-getters and pass-catching prodigies. The UW cornerback’s uncle, Tony Smith, set the single-season scoring record (23.8 points per game) at Marquette in 1989 — before becoming a first-round pick of the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers.

His cousin, Malik Monk, was a consensus All-American shooting guard at Kentucky in 2017 who just wrapped his sixth NBA season — averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 assists for the upstart Sacramento Kings.

Oh, and Elijah’s other cousin (and Malik’s big brother) — Marcus Monk — was a 2008 seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears, whose Arkansas record for career receiving touchdowns (27) still stands 16 years later.

Of course, flour, eggs, butter and baking powder alone don’t make a cake.

But the ingredients are essential.

“I’ve always told him it’s in his DNA to do whatever he wants to do athletically, and even as a scholar,” Elijah’s father, Jerome Jackson, told The Seattle Times last month. “We have cousins that are professors at Harvard, some that graduated from Harvard Business School. So we have people in all realms of life that are doing it at the top level. All I tell him is, it’s his time. It’s going to happen.”

But not by itself.

Jackson — a 6-foot-1, 191-pound sophomore — didn’t wish upon a star and wake at Washington. His 41-inch vertical jump was not the ready-made result of a genetic lottery.

Advertising

Yes, Jackson inherited fertile soil.

But he still needed to plant the seeds.

“I grew up with old-school principles,” Jackson said during a standout spring. “So when I got in trouble it was, ‘Elijah, you can’t go outside.’ I was the kid in the neighborhood running around with no socks on, hopping over fences, playing tag, playing ding-dong ditch, like kids in the old days. It was not, ‘We’re going to take away your phone.’ It was that you couldn’t go outside.

“I used to skateboard, Rollerblade. I did taekwondo. Staying active as a kid helped me prepare and condition my body to become athletic.”

Elijah Jackson (25) and Jabbar Muhammad (1) pic.twitter.com/nbK5853cw0 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 17, 2023

The spin kicks certainly helped.

Rather than embracing football at an early age, Jackson followed his brother into taekwondo — a Korean martial art predicated on an orchestra of punches and kicks. Before hitting eighth grade, he’d already earned a black belt and competed in the California state championships, junior Olympics and world championships.

A wiry kid with athletic genes, Elijah was trained by Gergely Salim — a former taekwondo world champion and Olympic gold medalist in 1992.

“Him and his brother [Noah Jackson] begged me to do martial arts,” Jerome Jackson said. “So I just found the best program I could with the best coaches I could and told them, ‘I don’t care what you do, but you’re going to finish. You’re going to spend four or five years, get your black belts. And if you can commit to that, I’ll pay for it.’

“So that’s what they both did. They completed it, and they didn’t stop until they started football.”

Advertising

Consequently, Jackson’s football debut came later than most recruits.

But he arrived with transferrable talents.

“I feel like it carries over a lot — being quick on your toes, being reactive,” Jackson said. “Because [in taekwondo] you don’t know what the other person is going to do. You don’t know if they’re going to do a spinning hook kick or a roundhouse. You’re just reacting. I feel like that translates to DB, because you don’t know what the receiver is doing. You’re reacting off of him and whatever he does.”

Speaking of which: Jackson played wide receiver at Narbonne High School in 2016 and 2017, before transferring to Lawndale before his junior season. That summer, Cardinals coach Travis Clark experimented with Jackson at cornerback.

Where he transitioned from kicks to picks.

“We won a state championship his junior year, and his senior year he was just lockdown,” Clark said. “The kid is just fast, he’s long, he’s physical, he’s grimy, he’s a hard worker, he’s a perfectionist, he’s got a short memory, he’s a competitor. This kid has the tools to be an elite defensive back on Sunday. This kid is not a normal kid.

“And the most important thing Elijah has is, he wants to be a football player. It’s not about social media. It’s not about taking pictures. It’s not about Twitter. We’d finish practice and he’d grab my defensive backs coach and he would work for an extra hour, trying to perfect his technique. We’d have to kick him out of the weight room; we’d have to kick him out of the film room.

“I just knew, he’s going to get on that [college] level and, those kids that are rated higher than him, he’s going to surpass them. Because his work ethic is second to none. Elijah Jackson is special.”

It didn’t take long for college coaches to arrive at the same conclusion. While visiting Lawndale to recruit current Husky safety Makell Esteen, then-UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake spotted Jackson and offered him “on the spot.” Despite his relative inexperience, Jackson was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 40 cornerback in the 2020 class — earning offers from UW, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Utah, Oregon State, Texas Tech and more.

Advertising

In Washington, Jackson found a program with a track record of developing high-upside DBs.

He found football and family.

“I met Jimmy Lake probably two or three times with him coming out there, looking at Makell. He always pulled me to the side to speak to me about the family and everybody else,” Jerome Jackson said. “And at the time, my mom had Alzheimer’s. She was sick. They really kept in contact with me about my mom and everything she was going through.

“This was a time when he had 12, 13 offers. He had everybody reaching out and calling. But they were about the only school that was actually talking about the family. We appreciated that.”

At UW, Jackson appeared in a combined three games across his first two seasons — sitting behind Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles. He missed six games due to injury in 2022, but made his first career start against Arizona State — logging 40 snaps without surrendering so much as a target (according to Pro Football Focus).

Of course, in the transfer portal era, Jackson — a sociology major and two-time Pac-12 Academic honor roll member — could have opted for easy. But he knows it takes time to earn a black belt.

For three seasons, he’s planted seeds.

“They made it clear [when they recruited me], it’s a pipeline. It’s a system,” Jackson said, when asked why he hasn’t left. “I wasn’t a five-star athlete. My head wasn’t blowing up like other people. I came in here knowing to trust the process.

Sponsored

“I knew I was athletic. I knew I could play football. But the previous coaching staff — and this one, too — had a belief in me that I didn’t yet have in myself.”

That belief snowballed this spring, culminating in a starting spot. Alongside Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad, Jackson earned the majority of first-team reps — even jumping an out route to intercept Michael Penix Jr. in the Spring Preview on April 22.

Defense is hungryyyyyyy 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/v8P10duq7d — Washington Football (@UW_Football) April 22, 2023

Of course, UW’s cornerback competition will continue this summer, and junior college transfer Thaddeus Dixon has also impressed. After ranking 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent pass efficiency rating (145.8), 10th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8) and 11th in touchdown passes allowed (26), UW is hoping to develop its secondary depth.

Starting, perhaps, with a taekwondo black belt at the nexus of nature and nurture.

It’s time to bake the cake.

“If I had to say I’m really proud of one individual on defense this entire spring it’s Elijah Jackson,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said. “We got very little out of him last year, [he] wasn’t healthy for most of the year.

“Obviously your body’s got to feel right to perform at a high level, but I also feel like he is quietly turning into a leader for us. I’m excited about that, because it’s one of those times where you’ve been in a program X amount of years and now it’s your turn to shine.”

Added Clark, his coach at Lawndale: “I always tell my kids, ‘There’s bliss on the other side of pain.’ If you’re running and working and you take yourself to where that pain is unbearable, if you continue you’re going to bust through that.

“Elijah’s in his bliss mode, and he’s rolling. He’s going to finish what he started, and I’m excited about it.”