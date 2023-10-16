Michael Penix Jr. may have had metaphorical ice running through his veins.

But he needed more literal fluids.

UW’s standout sixth-year quarterback threw for 302 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Saturday’s 36-33 win over No. 9 Oregon, despite significant cramping. According to coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, backup Dylan Morris nearly took the field to begin a fourth-quarter drive because Penix was still receiving fluids from an IV in the injury tent.

“[The timing] was really tight,” DeBoer said. “It was before a TV timeout and a change of possession. I popped in [the tent] to see and knew they were going to push it until the very end, and then I didn’t see him come out of the tent.

“Dylan was ready to go. Mike came running out and got the play and ran straight to the huddle, so I didn’t even get a chance to talk to him. Those are the things that are the story within the story, the crazy things a lot of people don’t realize are happening.”

Added Grubb, UW’s second-year OC/quarterbacks coach: “That wasn’t like a media deal. He was fighting to stand up at some points and even drive the football [on throws]. They were pulling IVs out right before he was going on the field, literally seconds before.”

Penix’s predicament also affected play calling. Midway through the fourth quarter, UW running backs were stuffed on three consecutive runs inside the Oregon 2-yard line. Grubb conceded Monday that “we were definitely close enough to sneak the football. Mike was frustrated. Mike wanted to do it. It wasn’t a desire piece by Penix. It was just my comfort level [with the cramping situation].”

Instead, junior Dillon Johnson was denied on second-and-goal from the 1 and third-and-goal from the 2. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Penix handed to running back Tybo Rogers, and the true freshman was enveloped on his first (and only) carry of the game for a 1-yard loss.

Sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard was also supposed to be involved in that particular package but had just exited with an injury. Because of that, Grubb said, “The package got a little bit screwed up and we weren’t in the right formation. So that was a bummer, obviously at the most critical time. Got to own that and realize that situations like that have to be controlled better.

“Ultimately we’ve just got to do a better job on first and second down. When we’re that close to winning a game of that magnitude, we can’t be denied.”

Eventually, Penix wasn’t. After a Bo Nix pass on fourth-and-three sailed wide, UW regained possession on its own 47-yard line with 2:11 left. Trailing 33-29, Penix wasted little time — drilling a seam to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk between cornerback Tysheem Johnson and safety Evan Williams for a 35-yard gain.

“When I talk to NFL scouts about Mike, one of the things I always bring up first is his vision,” said Grubb, who added Penix has fully recovered. “So we were watching film yesterday and I was like, ‘Just tell me what you saw [on the completion to Polk].’ There was an out-breaker there by Giles [Jackson], and the safety Williams froze on that. Mike saw him freeze on the out-breaker and knew there was a vertical seam there to JP and cut it loose at exactly the same time.

“It just shows Mike’s speed to release between decision and ball out of hand and just his elite vision. Once the defender froze, he had that vertical seam, and he knew it. Then obviously [he had] a guy he trusts. JP is as tough and sure handed as anybody I’ve ever seen.”

And still, the job wasn’t done. But rather than draining the play clock, Penix snapped it with 34 seconds left, lofting a back-shoulder floater to Rome Odunze for a go-ahead 18-yard score.

On Monday, DeBoer said Penix snapped the ball after seeing man-to-man coverage on Odunze, ensuring the Ducks could not adjust.

“That was the moment. That was the time,” DeBoer said. “We got the one-on-one with Rome, and those guys were all over it.”

Despite the cramps, Penix helped extend No. 5 Washington’s 13-game winning streak — while helping his Heisman odds.

For a player with four previous season-ending injuries, adversity is nothing new.

“I’m really proud of the way he battled,” DeBoer said. “He’s just super competitive. With all the experiences in his time playing football and all the things he’d been through, he was going to do everything to make sure he didn’t miss this opportunity to be in charge and lead the team to victory.”

Dwindling wide receiver depth?

Junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan logged just seven snaps Saturday before reaggravating the leg injury that had cost him the previous two games.

But according to Grubb, McMillan — who jumped off the bench and ran onto the field while celebrating Washington’s win — may have avoided a significant setback.

“I think it just surprised him a little bit, honestly. His knee gave out a little bit,” Grubb said. “He was feeling good after the game. I know he’s back at the doctor today and they’re just double-checking. Strength was good. Structure was good after the game and they were feeling pretty confident about it. So we’re just trying to help J-Mac work through it and see if we can get him back out there.”

The same goes for Bernard, who limped off in the second half. Grubb said “he banged his ankle up on a kickoff return. Still trying to see where he’s at, honestly. Yesterday I know they were still trying to examine it, see how much strength he’s got. He was kind of hobbling around at the lift yesterday, but we’re anticipating he hopefully can make it back [Saturday against Arizona State].”

The Huskies are having to reach into their reservoir of wide receiver depth.

Enter Giles Jackson.

After missing UW’s first five games with a thumb injury, the senior returned on Saturday and logged six catches for 58 yards (and a 26-yard touchdown) in McMillan’s place.

“Giles was in the game plan for sure, not at the level he ended up contributing,” Grubb said. “But it was pretty awesome to see, again, another situation where our guys are prepared to be in a moment. J-Mac had run the play that Giles scored on [in practice], and Giles had run it during practice. So having two guys ready to get the exact coverage look we anticipated and hit it on time was pretty cool.”

Grubb had previously noted the possibility of redshirting Jackson — considering Odunze, McMillan and Polk may all enter the NFL draft next spring. Players are permitted to participate in four games, plus the postseason, while still exercising their redshirt.

When asked Monday if that’s still an option, Grubb said: “Who knows, man. I think it’ll be harder now, but a huge part of that obviously is tied into J-Mac and Germ [Bernard], if those guys are healthy and how much availability they have. We’ll keep assessing that week to week.”