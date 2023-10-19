As a 6-year-old kid in Columbus, Ohio, Tony Castricone re-watched a VHS tape of the 1988 Ohio State-Michigan football game — a 34-31 Wolverines win — so frequently that he memorized the play-by-play.

It’s possible that Gary Bender and Dick Vermeil, ABC’s broadcasters on the call that day, inadvertently set Castricone on a path to Seattle.

To the Bob Rondeau radio booth inside Husky Stadium.

To an instantly unforgettable Saturday and a soon-to-be iconic call.

But that path was more akin to a staircase than a waterslide. At 11, Castricone — “The Voice of the Huskies” since 2018 — moved from Columbus to nearby Centerburg, Ohio, and a 46-acre pine tree farm. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Ohio University in 2005. He worked radio jobs in Columbus and Winston Salem, N.C., before being named the play-by-play announcer for Clemson men’s basketball in 2014.

But even then, Castricone felt oddly compelled to a far-off college on the opposite coast.

“My roommate for the last five years I lived in North Carolina was a guy named Brian Boesch. He’s currently the radio announcer for Michigan basketball,” Castricone said. “We would nerd out quite frequently, talking about places we would love to end up someday.

“We considered everything — facilities, history, tradition, football, basketball, city you live in, all that. We even made spreadsheets, and Washington was in the top five. It was always on the radar of, ‘That would be cool.’ But I never had any idea that it would actually be an option.”

Until Rondeau — a Husky radio institution for nearly four decades — announced his retirement in 2017. Castricone was eventually introduced as Rondeau’s successor, shimmying into an enormous shadow.

But doing so as himself.

“I always knew, I’ll pay tribute to how great he was, but I’m just going to be me,” said Castricone, who actually served as Rondeau’s producer from Learfield IMG’s national headquarters in 2010. “I’m not going to try to be the second coming of another guy. I love this stuff, and I follow it like I’m the same 6-year-old kid who can’t get enough of watching the replays and diving into the record books and the stats and the storylines. I just do it my way.”

Castricone’s way is steeped in a rigorous routine. He arrives at the stadium each Monday between 5 and 6 a.m., before UW coach Kalen DeBoer’s press conference at 11:30. In the early part of each week, he researches and organizes the minutiae upon which a broadcast is built — statistics and analytics and ad reads and segment-specific notes, an armada of information. On Thursday and Friday, he watches tape, drills down on names and pronunciations, and visualizes specific scenarios.

“It’s a little cheesy, but I’ll spend some time with an open Word document, kind of scripting a moment that hasn’t happened,” Castricone said. “Because one of the hardest things about radio that you don’t have to deal with in TV is the essential descriptor. I can’t just try to be clever. I also have to convey essential information in a digestible way, concisely enough that in 15 seconds there’s still time for [color commentator Cam Cleeland] to come in and analyze what just happened.

“Last year, when Peyton Henry hit that kick [to beat Oregon], that was his dream kick. I’d actually spent some time thinking about it a couple days before. ‘If Peyton Henry gets an opportunity to get out there, what would that feel like for him?’ I think the best of the best can make you feel what it would be like to be those people — the winners, the losers, the heartbreak, the joy, what they’ve been through, all of that.”

There was heartbreak and joy in equal measure, depending on the sideline, Saturday. Trailing 36-33 with three seconds left, Oregon kicker Camden Lewis lined up for a 43-yard, game-tying field goal attempt. Castricone said, “I had no real idea [if he made it from the booth]. So I just looked straight down to the ref. When I saw the ‘no good’ sign, it just felt like everything started shaking. You know those moments in life when your vision tunnels in? I darn near blacked out. I just saw it was no good and we did what we did.”

As a sold-out stadium shook, Castricone — once a 6-year-old kid with an overtaxed VHS tape — said what he said:

“Good snap, good hold, kick is on the way, kick is up. End over and kick … is no good! He missed it! He missed it wide right! He missed it wide right! I don’t believe it, Cam! I don’t believe it! It’s pandemonium at Husky Stadium! You’re not keeping ‘em off the field here! Washington 36, Oregon 33, in a classic!”

As the ball sailed wide, Castricone dropped his binoculars and began bouncing up and down, setting a surreal scene. To his right, Cleeland — a former UW and NFL tight end — lifted both arms and shouted uncontrollably.

“I was fully expecting that kid to make the kick,” Castricone admitted. “One of the things I said as they started to rush the field was, ‘They’re not keeping ’em off the field here!’ Rod Bramblett, the announcer for Auburn who died in a car accident back in 2019, I actually knew him pretty well and he was a mentor to me. On the ‘kick six’ play [in which Auburn beat Alabama on a walk-off field goal return in 2013], he said, ‘You’re not going to keep them off the field tonight!’ I had watched that clip so many times that I had almost internalized it.

“I just started to say what he said, because I’d watched the highlight 700 times — especially after he passed away, as a way of remembering him. Then I kind of caught myself, like, do I want to be, quote-unquote, ripping him off, or is this a tribute to him? I just went with it. But the whole thing caught me off guard. It was just reacting to a magical moment.”

Castricone prepares throughout the week, so on Saturday, he can react. And like Bramblett, his voice cracked and faltered during the fateful call.

It was imperfect.

That’s the point.

“If I was auditioning to be the next Chris Fowler, you want to have a network TV poise,” he said. “Joe Buck almost never shows emotion, is straight as an arrow. But fortunately, I don’t care about that. I just want to be the best I possibly can be at this job. I’m doing exactly what I want to do, and I’m just in it. I’m all in. I want this team to succeed with every fiber of my being, and I know that’s what this fan base feels, too.

“So that emotion occurs. The thing that’s wild is, until I got here I never really had those emotional [moments]. I called some pretty cool moments. I called conference championship games. But I think in the back of my head I always knew I wasn’t home yet.”

Castricone found home in a booth on the banks of Lake Washington.

Somewhere, a 6-year-old kid heard what he said. He’ll make sure to memorize it.

“I had about 90 text messages [that night] from people I hadn’t heard from in forever, because SportsCenter used the call. ABC used the call. People were just excited for me,” Castricone said. “It was a special night of reconnecting with a lot of people and saying thanks for paying attention. It was a night I’ll never forget, that’s for sure.”