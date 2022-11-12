EUGENE, Ore. — Let’s talk about the interception … as well as the answer.

Trailing 31-27 in the second half on Saturday, UW mounted a mammoth 11-play, 98-yard drive — led, in large part, by Michael Penix Jr. The redshirt junior passer was 6 for 8 for 98 yards on the drive, methodically decimating the Duck defense. On second-and-10 from the Oregon 11-yard line, he hit running back Cameron Davis for an 11-yard gain — and a facemask penalty on safety Bryan Addison awarded Washington first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Which is when, out of nowhere, the wheels fell off.

Penix took a snap, rolled right and forced a sidearm pass into a crowded end zone — resulting in an interception by Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. The Ducks then reeled off a 20-play, 91-yard drive of their own, adding a field goal to further extend their lead.

Trailing 34-27 with 3:54 left, Penix scribbled over that mistake in permanent marker.

“He, probably more than anyone, wants to have that (interception) back,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “To see him do what he did on the next drive, he’s done that all year. He can erase it. He can stay composed. He’s got this maturity and the experiences he’s been through. The fight he has … it showed.”

In a stunning 37-34 win over No. 6 Oregon, Penix showed just about everything. He took a shotgun snap with 3:16 left, reared back and rifled a laser to the opposite sideline — where sophomore wide receiver Taj Davis gathered it behind beaten nickel Bennett Williams and raced untouched for a game-tying 62-yard score.

Advertising

“I trusted my arm. I trusted Taj. I trusted my O-line and the protection and let the ball go,” said Penix, who completed 26 of 35 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns. “I wasn’t thinking about what happened the drive before. I cleared my mind from that and I knew what we had to do to be able to get a win.”

He also trusted the tape.

“That clip of the defense (from that play), Mike and (offensive coordinator Ryan) Grubb had talked about that possibly happening during the week,” DeBoer said.

On Saturday, the improbable happened.

Thanks, in part, to a persevering Penix.

“Man, this is No. 1 (as far as all-time wins),” said Penix, who overcame four season-ending injuries to arrive in Seattle. “I’m a Dawg. I love this feeling. I love my brothers that are in that locker room right now.”

Henry’s redemption

OK, now let’s talk about Peyton Henry’s redemption.

As a redshirt freshman walk-on in 2018, Henry missed a 37-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have sealed a win over rival Oregon inside Autzen Stadium. The Huskies fell 30-27 in overtime.

Four years later, Henry decisively downed the Ducks on a 43-yard field goal with 35 seconds left.

“I wasn’t (aware of Henry’s 2018 miss) until the week went on,” DeBoer said. “I thought about it a little bit there as he was kicking it, I’ll be honest with you. That’s what you love: guys who keep battling, keep fighting and gets his opportunity and nails it.”

When asked why he decided to attempt the field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-two from the Oregon 25-yard line, DeBoer added: “It just felt right. It felt like Peyton was going to get this chance.”

He waited four years for it, after all.

But that was news to his quarterback.

“See, I didn’t know he missed it here four years ago,” Penix said after the win. “Someone was telling me, ‘This is a redemption field goal, and he’s going to make it.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ As long as he makes it, I’m good. It was great, man. We have trust in Peyton. I know I did for sure.”

Extra points