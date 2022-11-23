Cameron Davis never needed a football field to find the end zone.

The redshirt sophomore running back tallied 3,328 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Upland High School, before signing with Washington in 2019. His 13 rushing touchdowns in 11 games this fall lead the Huskies and rank third in the Pac-12 as well.

Though lacking the boulder-like body of a goal-line back, Davis has developed into a touchdown torpedo.

The result is more fate than fluke.

“He manifested all this,” Davis’ mother, Lisa Gourdine Davis, told The Times last week. “When he was 5 years old and not playing ball [outside], he was playing in the living room with his little helmet and his pajama bottoms. He’d run around the living room and then he’d dive on the ground. I’d say: ‘Are you tired? What’s going on?’ He goes, ‘No, I’m under the pile!’ I’ve been watching him ever since.

“Cam is very driven. You can see it when he’s playing. When he’s talking, you don’t get that picture. He’s humble. He’s very calm. People don’t understand that Cam knows this is what he’s going to do. He’s been knowing this since he was 5 years old.”

And he’s letting opponents in on the secret.

In last weekend’s 54-7 win over Colorado, Davis contributed 59 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry and two more touchdowns (as well as two fourth-down conversions). With 20 seconds left in the second quarter, Michael Penix Jr. took a shotgun snap, turned and handed to Davis at the 4-yard line. The 6-foot, 208-pound battering ram burst to the 2, lowered his shoulder and deposited linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (5-10, 230) and safety Trevor Woods (6-1, 200) in the west end zone.

Advertising

“He was driving his legs, running right through two people, knocked their safety over backwards,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said with a smile. “So he’s powerful.”

And, occasionally, aerial.

Two drives later, Davis front-flip somersaulted into the end zone for a six-yard score.

“It’s instinctive,” Davis said of the touchdown tumble. “But it’s funny, I was talking to [tight end] Quentin Moore about it this week, and I told him: ‘I did the same thing around this time last year. I’m going to try to do it again.’ So I had it in mind going into this game.”

Added Grubb: “If he practiced it, it was on his own. But no, he’s a really explosive kid, so I was excited to see that.”

From the living room to the field, his mother has always seen it. She might also see it Saturday, when No. 12 Washington (9-2) is tasked with topping a WSU defense that leads the conference in opponent yards per carry (3.46).

UW running backs coach Lee Marks, meanwhile, credited — prepare for a pigskin cliché — his fourth-year sophomore’s “nose for the end zone.”

Advertising

Which isn’t easily acquired.

“I think over time, over years of just playing football, guys just naturally start developing it, I guess,” Marks said with a shrug. “I’ve coached some guys that have been very productive but maybe don’t have a good enough nose to live in the end zone — however you want to say that. You can phrase that however you want.

“Over time, Cam understands that for our team to be successful, we have to get first downs and touchdowns. I try to emphasize that as much as I can in meetings and in practice: ‘Hey, this O-line is going to block you for three [yards]. The other three are on you. What are you going to do to get there?’”

Davis has proved willing to flip, drag, dive or tumble.

And we know he’s not afraid of a pile.

“[Coach] Marks instilled a good mindset in all the running backs,” Davis said Saturday. “When we get in the red zone, we smell blood. We try to make the most of it and get in the end zone every opportunity we get.”

The double reverse pass

Let’s get weird.

In the first quarter Saturday, the Huskies picked up a highlight 27-yard touchdown on a double reverse screen pass from Penix to wide receiver Jalen McMillan. On Monday, Grubb said: “We ran that once this year already. McMillan only got like six yards. So this was his redemption to try to get that back. We were all giving him a bunch of grief about, ‘If we get you out there again, you’ve got to make something happen.’ And he did. He for sure did.”

After the game — which featured eight catches, 98 receiving yards and a touchdown for the sophomore wide receiver — McMillan laughed and said: “Grubb has the weirdest plays, but they’re awesome. They’re so fun to run.”

So, naturally, Grubb was asked Monday if there might be anything even weirder yet to come.

Advertising

“Oh, yeah,” he said with a knowing grin. “We got a couple more. There’s a few more in there.”

Culp bounces back

Devin Culp’s college career has been dotted with highlight catches — and drops.

Those extremes were on display Saturday.

With 5:28 left in the first quarter of a scoreless game, Penix took a shotgun snap at the 8-yard line and delivered a dart between two defenders — which Culp dropped alone in the east end zone. In the second quarter, the redshirt junior tight end redeemed himself with an improbable one-handed 24-yard catch along the sideline.

For the 6-4, 239-pound target — who has totaled 23 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown — the objective remains eliminating one extreme.

“In my time here, I feel he really has worked hard to improve that skill,” Grubb said. “For us, we just equate it to shooting free throws. The more times you catch the better you can get. But I think it says a lot too that Mike [Penix] trusts him, that he’s going to catch the ball. He ends up ripping a sideline throw to him and he obviously wouldn’t have made that choice if he didn’t think Dev could make that catch.

“But I think as far as minimizing the drops, you just continue to work at it. We tell Dev it’s just water against a rock. Keep pounding. Just keep going at it and know that skill is going to improve. We’ll keep finding ways to push him to keep getting better at it.”