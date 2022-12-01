In his annual state of the conference address Thursday, executive associate commissioner Merton Hanks highlighted the Pac-12’s many football achievements in 2022 — boasting among them that “we have a Heisman Trophy candidate.”

Note the singular noun.

He was referring, of course, to USC quarterback Caleb Williams — whose No. 4 Trojans (11-1) will likely advance to the College Football Playoff with a win over Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game. Williams, a sophomore Oklahoma transfer, has amassed 4,063 yards and 44 total touchdowns (34 passing, 10 rushing) with just three interceptions in a dynamic debut.

Williams is considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy — awarded annually to “the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity.”

(Read: the best or most compelling quarterback)

And Williams is not the only Pac-12 QB with a case.

Eleven-hundred miles north of LA, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the country in both passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8), lifting an offense that nearly doubled its scoring average from the previous fall (40.8 in 2022, 21.5 in 2021). That offense finished first nationally in first downs (27.4 per game), third down conversions (57.06%) and completions of 10 yards or more (182). He completed 66% of his passes and accounted for 33 total touchdowns (29 passing, three rushing) with seven interceptions, shattering program records for single-game passing yards (516) and completions (36, twice).

More importantly, Penix was the face (and arm) of an astronomical ascent — as UW improved from 4-8 in 2021 to 10-2 in 2022.

Not that he’d say so.

“From a character standpoint, you just can’t help but notice that when he gets asked a question about himself, it’s always deflected to the people around him, over and over again,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “That’s not just when he’s talking to you all. It’s when he’s talking to his teammates. It shows up in everything that he does, from his preparation to the way the guys receive him. They love him. They absolutely love him. And his character, his leadership and of course the stats speak for themselves.

“So I’m super, super proud of what he’s accomplished. It’s been an awesome year and he’s the guy who leads the charge.”

He led the charge on Sept. 17, throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-28 incineration of Michigan State.

He led the charge on Nov. 4 — mounting an 18-play, 92-yard march through meddling winds to seal the game-winning field goal in a 24-21 win over No. 24 Oregon State.

He led the charge on Nov. 12 — uncorking an iconic game-tying 62-yard touchdown pass to Taj Davis in a 37-34 road win over then-No. 6 Oregon.

He led the charge — literally — last Saturday, maneuvering through blockers for a 30-yard rushing touchdown in a 51-33 Apple Cup win over WSU.

How’s that for Heisman moments?

Since arriving in Seattle this offseason, the Indiana transfer has led the charge in more ways than one.

“From day one, Mike came into the program and it immediately gave the guys that were here hope. It really did,” said DeBoer, who also served as Penix’s offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019. “They quickly took note in player workouts — whether it be him and his workout habits and routine, or just his ability to throw the football when they had their own time out there, installing things in player-run practices. First game of the year, I think it was a whole different world we were living in, from their eyes. They saw the way he threw the ball.

“It’s not just the stats to me. It’s arriving here in January and in August being voted a team captain, and his leadership there. This last week going into the fourth quarter, it’s a two-point game. That team circled around him, and I’ve never felt the team gravitate to what a player was saying during that moment like it was when Mike spoke this weekend.”

He said plenty on Saturday.

On Monday? Not so much.

“The team is amazing,” Penix said, deflecting credit at a press conference promoting his Heisman campaign. “Obviously I couldn’t do it without the guys around me — offensive line giving me the time to be able to get the ball to those receivers so they can make plays to help us win football games.

“For me, I just feel like it’s definitely a blessing to even be talked about in that aspect, in that situation, the Heisman stuff. It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to be in this position and I’m blessed to be around the group of guys that I’m around, to help me be put in that conversation.”

Blessed, blessed, blessed.

But nationally — and even at the conference level — that conversation has rarely included UW’s redshirt junior quarterback. He has the fifth-best Heisman odds (+10000), via Vegas Insider — behind Williams (-2700), TCU quarterback Max Duggan (+2125), Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+2500) and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (+9375). Penix’s odds are not listed by FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook. (ESPN also does not include Penix among its top five candidates.)

Washington launched dual #Penix4Heisman and #BeLikeMike hashtags last weekend, along with a flood of highlights and assorted stats. Penix4heisman.com went live Monday as well.

But was the promotional campaign too little, too late?

“We need the wins,” DeBoer explained, “knowing the Heisman is about the greatest player, the greatest season, but it’s also about a guy on a winning football team. In the second half of the year here we have gone from 4-2 to 10-2. There were some big wins where he was the difference maker. We got to the last couple weeks of the season and we needed to make sure it was known that we felt he was one of the best players, if not the best player, in the country. I really feel like he’s that type of impact player.”

Time will tell whether Penix’s impact extends all the way to New York City — where the Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 10.

Regardless, the prolific lefty and Tampa product — who has yet to decide whether to declare for the 2023 NFL draft — has vowed to play in the Huskies’ upcoming bowl game.

Where Penix can prove — yet again — that the Pac-12 has more than one Heisman candidate.