Austin Mack completed nine courses this spring.

According to UW’s four-star quarterback signee, that rigorous routine comprised “six [classes] I already had and three extra online courses that were required for me to graduate. It was a lot, but I got it done.”

He had to.

That’s the only way Mack — who turned 17 Monday — could reclassify into the 2023 class and enroll at Washington this summer, despite spending just three years at Folsom (Calif.) High School. So he crammed online courses after school and during weekends, calling his spring semester “a nonstop grind.”

Academically … and athletically.

The 6-foot-6 junior also added 15 pounds of muscle — from 210 to 225 — with personal trainer Lem Adams at training facility Game-Fit, in preparation for Pac-12 play. Mack told The Times Tuesday that “I’ve put on 15 pounds of muscle and I feel like I’m moving better than ever.”

As a junior in 2022 — Mack’s first season as Folsom’s starter — he helped lead the Bulldogs to a 12-2 record and a CIF Sac-Joaquin Division I championship, throwing for 3,498 yards (70.4% completions) with 40 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 8 player in California, the No. 8 quarterback and the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Mack, of course, could have improved those numbers in his senior season — following a far more familiar path to Power Five football. But he chose to reclassify, he says, because of “the situation it presents me, having only two scholarship quarterbacks [at UW] right now and me walking in being No. 3, being able to learn under Mike [Penix Jr.] and get to know the coaches and how the whole system works before it’s mine.”

The plan, per Mack and UW coach Kalen DeBoer, is to learn behind Heisman Trophy contender Penix and experienced backup Dylan Morris this fall — while dedicating himself to the weight room and the playbook’s finer points — before competing for a starting job in 2024. Mack said he’s spoken with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb or DeBoer two to three times a week this offseason, familiarizing himself with his future system.

And DeBoer, too, sounds confident his prospective pupil is ready for an accelerated step.

“He’s young, but he’s really mature,” DeBoer said March 3, after Mack’s reclassification was confirmed. “A lot of that has to do with him. But he’s also in a program that just really grinds, works, has high expectations, does a good job of developing their guys. So I think he’s much further along in the process at his age, compared to most quarterbacks and most football players.

“He has it internally. He also has the physical skill set and the size where he’s pretty explosive and far along in his development as a football player and a quarterback. So we’re going to be careful with how we try to groom him. But it’s an awesome opportunity for him to come sit in the room with Ryan Grubb, Michael Penix, Dylan Morris and just really grow and learn and soak it all in.”

While projecting UW’s 2024 quarterback competition is likely a futile practice, it’s possible Morris — who has completed 61% of his passes and thrown for 3,497 yards with 24 total touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 22 games and 15 starts — will be back next fall. The Huskies also have a commitment from three-star Garfield quarterback EJ Caminong, and could add another signal caller in the 2024 class.

Plus, in the transfer-portal era, it’s possible — perhaps even likely — that UW’s 2024 starter currently resides on a different roster.

Regardless, it won’t be easy to replace Penix, who set a school record and led the nation with 4,641 passing yards in 2022.

But Mack, meanwhile, is focused on the present — with his UW arrival approaching on June 17.

“It’s been kind of nerve-wracking,” he said of that looming life change. “I’m just trying to spend this time, the time I have left, with my family and friends. But it’s definitely getting a lot more real as the days count down.”

Still, Mack added that his primary emotion is excitement. After all, he crammed nine courses for a reason.

Come August, he’ll practice in purple and gold.

“I can’t wait to be able to practice with some of the best players in the nation,” he said. “Especially coming out of high school, I haven’t had the opportunity to play with this caliber of guys. So it’s really exciting.”

Pac-12 programs agree to Grant of Rights

No, the Pac-12 has not finalized its long-awaited media deal.

But this qualifies as a noteworthy development nonetheless.

The 10 remaining Pac-12 programs have finalized the terms/language of their Grant of Rights agreement, according to reporting by John Canzano, The Athletic and Sports Illustrated. The agreement includes equal revenue sharing on the conference’s media rights and NCAA tournament shares, and incentivized (performance-based) distribution of College Football Playoff revenue.

The length of the agreement will be determined by the length of the as-of-yet uncompleted media rights deal. The schools will sign the grant of rights if/when a media deal arrives that’s to their satisfaction.

Of course, as current Pac-12 football fans undoubtedly know, that remains a significant hurdle to clear.